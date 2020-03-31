Share your symptoms of Covid-19 with scientists via new App

An App developed in collaboration with scientists at King’s College London is helping to build a picture of just how many people in the UK are displaying symptoms of Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Here on the Isle of Wight, the latest number of confirmed cases of patients testing positive for Covid-19 (C19) is eleven (as of Mon 30th Mar). However many Islanders have anecdotally shared their experiences on social media of displaying symptoms of C19 and recovering at home in self-isolation.

Your data will be secure

The information shared with the COVID Symptom Tracker App is essential to help scientists understand Covid-19.

Dr Tim Spector, research lead and Professor of Genetic Epidemiology at King’s College London, says,

“We take the trust you’ve granted us very seriously and have rigorous steps in place to ensure your information is secure. “This is why public health and other authorities are working with us. We are also working hard to improve the app based on your feedback. “This is a non-profit initiative so please bear with us.”

Get the App

Download the COVID Symptom Tracker 12+ (Zoe Global Limited) from Apple Store or Google Play to take part.

For more info and FAQs see the Covid Symptom tracker Website.