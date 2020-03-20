Isle of Wight Coronavirus news updates – 20 Mar 2020

Show Your Love for Quay Arts by making a donation or buying a gift voucher for future use

Quay Arts relies heavily on tickets sales, its cafe, shop and courses. With all those closed they need your support more than ever

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

love in lights

As we announced yesterday, with care and concern for our staff and visitors, we have temporarily closed to the public during the Coronavirus outbreak.

As most of you will know, Quay Arts is a charity that can only exist with the active and generous support of people like you. Together, we can continue to support the cultural life of our Island community through this difficult time and in the future.

Buy a voucher to use later
We have launched an online Gift Voucher which can be purchased now and redeemed in the future when we resume normal activity.

The voucher can be used in our Craft Shop, Cafe, or to purchase a ticket for an event, course or workshop. We really are relying on the support and love from all you wonderful people right now.

Please keep safe, be sensible and get creative.

Buy today
If you would like to purchase a £10 Gift voucher please visit the Website.

Or if you would like to make a single donation to Quay Arts please follow the link.

Image: Clem Onojeghuo under CC BY 2.0

Friday, 20th March, 2020 3:21pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nxk

Filed under: Island-wide, Isle of Wight Art, Isle of Wight News, Newport, The Arts, Top story

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...