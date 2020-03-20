Show Your Love for Quay Arts by making a donation or buying a gift voucher for future use

As we announced yesterday, with care and concern for our staff and visitors, we have temporarily closed to the public during the Coronavirus outbreak.

As most of you will know, Quay Arts is a charity that can only exist with the active and generous support of people like you. Together, we can continue to support the cultural life of our Island community through this difficult time and in the future.

Buy a voucher to use later

We have launched an online Gift Voucher which can be purchased now and redeemed in the future when we resume normal activity.

The voucher can be used in our Craft Shop, Cafe, or to purchase a ticket for an event, course or workshop. We really are relying on the support and love from all you wonderful people right now.

Please keep safe, be sensible and get creative.

If you would like to purchase a £10 Gift voucher please visit the Website.

Or if you would like to make a single donation to Quay Arts please follow the link.

Image: Clem Onojeghuo under CC BY 2.0