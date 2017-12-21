Isle of Wight Labour names their candidate for Central Wight seat

Island Labour say this lifelong Labour member and activist will bring a fresh approach to County Hall and has the energy and enthusiasm to provide a strong voice for the Central Wight ward.

simon haytack

Julian Critchley shares this latest news from the Isle of Wight Labour Party. Ed

The Isle of Wight Labour Party today named Simon Haytack as its candidate for the simon haytack Central Wight by-election resulting from the resignation of Bob Seely.

Lifelong Labour member and activist
Simon has lived on the Island for the past 16 years, where he works in the hospitality industry. A lifelong Labour member and activist, he will bring a fresh approach to County Hall and has the energy and enthusiasm to provide a strong voice for the Central Wight ward.

He has previously served as a councillor on town and parish councils in the Ventnor area.

Simon said,

“I live very close to Central Wight, in a similarly rural area, and I have personal connections to the ward. Too many people assume Central Wight is universally wealthy, but I know that the ward faces numerous social, economic and environmental challenges, particularly around transport, access to facilities, and fracking plans.

“I believe only a Labour councillor can effectively represent the interests of the electors of Central Wight, and I look forward to doing so.”

Residents “deserve better”
Island Labour Chair, Mark Chiverton, said

“We were delighted to have the opportunity to select Simon as candidate for this seat. His commitment to the island is self-evident, and he will bring energy and enthusiasm to the campaign.

“Building on our excellent general election result, we aim to demonstrate in this campaign that Labour is the only realistic challenge to the Conservatives in all parts of the Island, and we’ll be fighting for every vote.

“The people of Central Wight deserve better than to be so taken for granted by the Conservatives that they’ll ship in a Portsmouth City Councillor in order to provide jobs for the boys.”

nickstuart
As candidate I welcome the opportunity to put our approach and policies in front of locals, with the contribution of other parties such as Labour and Greens. At the centre of the Liberal Democrat revival I see us as the forthcoming party on the island and look forward to a greater role on the council facing the conservative party with an effective locally focussed opposition. If we… Read more »
21, December 2017 10:15 pm
nbelfitt

So we have a Tory candidate from Portsmouth, Labour candidate lives in Ventnor and a Green from Freshwater.

The Lib Dems are the only party who actually got a local living in the area.

Hopefully voters can see that the Lib Dems are the only party standing for local people.

The LD have the strongest candidate could be a massive shock coming I feel!

21, December 2017 3:48 pm
ohnhai

So who is the LD candidate Nick? I missed that press release…

21, December 2017 4:26 pm
nbelfitt

Nick Stuart, our release was last week he’s already in the area talking to locals and has been attending local parish meetings for months.

He’s a good guy.

21, December 2017 4:54 pm
tyke

Nick said: “So we have a Tory candidate from Portsmouth, Labour candidate lives in Ventnor and a Green from Freshwater.”

Have you any idea how parochial that sounds, Nick? Are you seriously suggesting that the Labour and Green candidates would be unable to discharge their duties effectively because they live a couple of miles outside the ward? Dear me.

22, December 2017 7:16 am
Geoff Brodie

A local too afraid to stand in his own ward last May. The Tories would eat him for breakfast.

Simon actually lives in Whitwell, just outside the ward. And as you have said previously Mr Belfitt, its just ‘lines on maps’. I live just outside Newport East and have won the ward four times. Its about quality and commitment of the candidate. Not some Johnny on the spot.

21, December 2017 4:51 pm
nbelfitt

Didn’t your candidate Simon stand in Parkhurst where he got below 100 votes in a seat the Lib Dems won?

At least Nick stood where he worked.

This time he is standing where he lives and attends parish council meetings.

21, December 2017 4:56 pm
ohnhai

I find it amusing that you are belittling a candidate for getting less than 100 in the last local elections. That’s quite risky ground for you isn’t it?

Actually I’m sorry.

That was uncalled for.

Your personal election history has no bearing on this conversation. I apologise.

21, December 2017 5:37 pm
nbelfitt
It’s not me who is standing. And I am afraid about my record, I stood for a town council election when I was a student in Guildford and got 800 votes and only just lost. In shanklin my county council election was cut short after the general was called. In general I still managed over 2,000 beating a popular Indy and established UKIP party. But this is… Read more »
21, December 2017 5:56 pm
Geoff Brodie
Mr Belfitt. Are you serious? The man who got what, 42 votes in the May Council elections AND lost his party’s deposit at the June general election – for a party that used to run the Island before they betrayed it with massive and unnecessary Council Tax hikes (20+% I seem to recall in 2004) and then the Clegg sell-out. As they say in the north, you… Read more »
21, December 2017 9:52 pm
Billy Builder

Yes, but would your labour candidate just sit on his hands and nod all the Tory policies through regardless of how absurd they are, like your Westminster colleagues are doing on a daily basis.

And I suppose I should also ask “has he been vetted by momentum” after all we wouldn’t want someone capable of independent tthough, would we ?

21, December 2017 5:25 pm
tyke

Well Mark Chiverton is right in saying that Labour is the only alternative to the Tories. The Greens’ only effective political role these days is in splitting the non-Tory vote. Great for the Tories, not so good for the rest.

21, December 2017 11:25 am
electrickery

All the more reason for Labour to get off its a**e and start behaving like an Opposition.
I live in hope that eventually the electorate will realise that the two-party system is a disaster, but I shan’t hold my breath.

21, December 2017 12:43 pm
Billy Builder
Yes, the fault with the 2 party system is self evident in the current Westminster parliament whereby a far right Tory administration has resulted in an equally far left Labour opposition. This results in people in the centre (left and right) voting for their respective extremes in order to prevent the other extreme winning. Whereas a proportional system would give a parliament or council that is truly… Read more »
21, December 2017 2:48 pm
electrickery

I fully agree, BB. But only the Greens (and of course the LibDems) are ever going to work for PR. Did you know that there is NO whipping system in the Green Party?

22, December 2017 4:45 pm
