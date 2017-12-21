Isle of Wight Labour names their candidate for Central Wight seat

Julian Critchley shares this latest news from the Isle of Wight Labour Party. Ed

The Isle of Wight Labour Party today named Simon Haytack as its candidate for the Central Wight by-election resulting from the resignation of Bob Seely.

Lifelong Labour member and activist

Simon has lived on the Island for the past 16 years, where he works in the hospitality industry. A lifelong Labour member and activist, he will bring a fresh approach to County Hall and has the energy and enthusiasm to provide a strong voice for the Central Wight ward.

He has previously served as a councillor on town and parish councils in the Ventnor area.

Simon said,

“I live very close to Central Wight, in a similarly rural area, and I have personal connections to the ward. Too many people assume Central Wight is universally wealthy, but I know that the ward faces numerous social, economic and environmental challenges, particularly around transport, access to facilities, and fracking plans. “I believe only a Labour councillor can effectively represent the interests of the electors of Central Wight, and I look forward to doing so.”

Residents “deserve better”

Island Labour Chair, Mark Chiverton, said