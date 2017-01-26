The Solent Devolution Deal is “dead in the water”.
Those are the words of council leaders, (as reported by BBC South’s political editor, Peter Henley), who had applied to be part of a combined authority with the Isle of Wight, Portsmouth and Southampton.
£1bn of funding lost
Peter Henley revealed the news on BBC South last night (Wednesday). He said there had been a crunch meeting held at Westminster that afternoon with all the MPs for the area, along with many of the council leaders, including Dave Stewart.
The Cllr Simon Letts, Leader of Southampton City Council, has subsequently pointed out that Government hasn’t officially ruled on this yet (below).
Leader of the Island Independents (who were in power at the council for the last three and half years), Cllr Julia Baker-Smith, said this final meeting “should have been the last step towards a share of almost a billion pounds and financial security for the Island’s future”.
“No way forward”
Peter went on to add that with the (Island) Conservatives saying they wanted nothing to do with Portsmouth and Southampton, MPs told him “there was no way forward”.
The council leaders (Southampton and Portsmouth) said the deal is “dead in the water” and that £1bn of government money had gone away and that it will be “sometime before they try to find a way to get that back again”.
What next?
Clearly this is very early days to try and understand what might be happening, given the deal has just been taken apart.
When asked ‘What next?’, the BBC’s Peter Henley said:
“The councils will have to think about merger – this is what’s happening in Dorset. They’re talking about forming super councils, in fact there’s a meeting tomorrow to get down that road. It’s happening in Oxfordshire as well.
“Reorganising government structure – rather than taking existing councils – electing a mayor and making some sort of a super authority.
“These things may sound technical, but in the end it’s about setting the course forward for the next decade and more than that.
“All of the potential money … for social care in particular, that could have come with this – it looks like that’s not going to happen. They’re going to have to go back to the drawing board and find some other way.
“I’m told there was will in the room for some kind of combined transport authority for Hampshire. That’s a very different thing to a Devolution deal.”
Indies: Deal was “only chance of funding”
Leader of the Island Independents Cllr Julia Baker-Smith said,
“Government have consistently said that the only chance for additional funding for the Island was via the Solent devolution deal. The Island Independents had worked hard to produce an offer from Government after confidence was lost in the Island’s commitment to the combined authority when Island Conservatives set about de-railing the process last year.
“This final meeting should have been the last step towards a share of almost a billion pounds and financial security for the Island’s future. Extremely disappointed doesn’t begin to describe the feeling after so much hard work by Island people to fight for additional funding.
“Full Council had voted for and agreed to hold a referendum on the subject. In derailing the devolution and combined authority strategy (whatever one’s views are on it…and there are differing positions on this) they have denied the public the opportunity to vote upon any proposed deal.
“It seems to me that if the elected Chamber under democratic process agreed this it should take place or an explanation given as to why not.”
Southampton Leader: “Government have not yet made their decision”
OnTheWight got in touch with Cllr Simon Letts, Leader of Southampton City Council, who challenged that the deal was dead, saying:
“While there is a lot of talk of the deal being ‘dead in the water’ the fact is that the government have not yet made their decision and I am not prepared to speculate on what their decision will be.
“We have done everything we can to secure a deal and a £1 billion investment for the Solent region and if the government reject our proposal then the fault will lie with Hampshire County Council who initially signed the deal last March only to pull out 24 hours later.
“The Solent area has been deprived of transport investment in particular for decades and a Solent authority was one way of putting this right.
“Rejection of the deal would mean all the money will go to areas like Greater Manchester where mature political leadership has delivered a shared vision. This would be a very disappointing outcome for the people of this region.
“On a positive note the process will, if nothing else, lead to greater co-operation between the different councils in the area and we will be working together to deliver a variety of projects over the coming years.”
Conservative dislike of Solent Deal
Back in September 2016 OnTheWight reported claims by the Independents that Isle of Wight council Conservatives were working with Hampshire county council to derail Solent Deal.
Dave Stewart and the Isle of Wight council Conservatives have been vocal in their dislike,
The Solent Deal flaws revealed – so lets think about promoting our Islands unique features – and fantastic development opportunities
— Dave Stewart (@councillordave1) November 30, 2016
You can watch Peter Henley’s report on BBC iPlayer (jump to 6.26)
OnTheWight has contacted the IWC press office and the leader of the council, but had not had a response at time of publishing.
steve stubbings
26.Jan.2017 11:25am
Cllr Stewart DID attend the meeting.
steve stubbings
26.Jan.2017 11:37am
Let’s all hope that the caretaker and his followers have a plan B. (Because his Government doesn’t appear to!)
tr
26.Jan.2017 12:01pm
I’m not quite sure what planet Julia B-S is on –
…’should have been the last step towards a share of almost a billion pounds and financial security for the Island’s future’.
As I understand it, there was to be additional money, for additional responsibility, so it is very unclear how much those extra responsibilities would have cost, and how much if any, would have been left. She makes it sound like all our problems would have been over.
I think not, it appears more like clutching at straws, but maybe I’m just an old cynic…
billy builder
26.Jan.2017 12:11pm
Or maybe you just like “alternative facts” as used by Trump and his new pet May
ThomasC
26.Jan.2017 12:18pm
“The Solent Deal flaws revealed – so lets think about promoting our Islands unique features – and fantastic development opportunities”
Has he listed any of these yet?
Colin
26.Jan.2017 12:45pm
Both the Hampshire and the Solent “deals” will not solve the problem that the government has created by underfunding the IW Council. Adult Social Care funding is a statutory obligation for the council, yet funding of everything else not deemed to be statutory has to be slashed or stopped altogether to pay for it. It was made clear ages ago that funding of Adult social care was NOT going to be coming out of the devolution deal; how a share of £30 million per year could possibly fund the shortfall and produce the so-called benefits of devolution is not possible. I couldn’t see Donna Jones in Pompey letting the Island have anything near a third share of the £30 million anyway. So £10 million would be an equal third share; that’s not even going to touch the sides of the financial bucket of money the the Island needs.
Given the tens of millions that has been slashed from the government funding to the council over the past few years anyone with any sense would run a mile from any of the so-called deals that thankfully appear not to be on the table anymore.
I seem to remember one jolly wheeze suggested was to capitalize the £10 million and use it to fund a huge tranche of borrowing against it. That of course would be just loading up the Island with an unrepayable debt for future generations and give even more money to the bankers who created the problem in the first place.
I note that USA is fining RBS (which is virtually tax payer owned so our money) billions of dollars for it’s part in the financial meltdown whilst our government sits on it’s hands doing next to nothing.
What is needed is proper funding of the Island’s needs (but NOT the wants). However the MP is very quiet on the situation given the seriousness of the problem and perhaps he ought to ask Carole what it is he thinks.
Perhaps we should now enquire of tory central office how the new tory IWC is going to produce a budget this year because to quote (or probably misquote) Ian Stephens infamous line “I don’t see any brains in the council chamber”
pieinsky
26.Jan.2017 1:04pm
There are knowledgeable people contributing to ONTW.
Could someone set out the depth of the problem facing the Island. And what fiscal help needed to solve the problem. Nothing should be ‘off the table’.
Is the Island Council and Administration the best format for ‘joined up thinking’?
For instance would the decision making process be better served by a series of ‘hub councils’, the decisions of which need ratification by the IWCC.
What could comprise a ‘Hub Council’? As an example say East Cowes, West Cowes, Whippingham, Northwood and Gurnard would be a hub, meeting in Northwood House perhaps. Each of the town and parish councils would have a representative making up the hub. This should ensure ‘joined up thinking’.
Each hub would then have their decisions discussed and ratified by the IWCC. Would something like this work? Would it be better? Just an idea.
Suruk the Slayer
26.Jan.2017 12:56pm
Whether you supported this “deal” or not (and I didn’t), Bacon & co only have themselves to blame.
They didn’t have to chuck in the towel and hand it to the Tories, who repeatedly stated they didn’t support the deal.
And as for resigning so they don’t have to implement Government cuts? Pathetic! The cuts are coming anyway, and will now be likely to fall on even more vulnerable targets courtesy of the hard-right Tory-Kipper alliance Bacon & co let in.
They, actually, should have done the same as Surrey. Put a council tax raise to the vote. If the referendum rejects the raise then the people of the IW can only blame themselves (rather than the council) when the cuts come.
Colin
26.Jan.2017 1:05pm
@suruk
I think I pay enough tax through the many ways it is already applied. It is the government that chooses to starve the council of adequate funding preferring to waste it in many other ways.
When the cuts come, I will be blaming the tory government as I have for many years. I have no wish to pay more council tax for less services just because the government is incompetent.
Suruk the Slayer
26.Jan.2017 1:54pm
I know that. But we are stuck with the current Tory lot until 2020.
In the meantime essential services are being starved of cash and vulnerable people on the IW are suffering.
While I don’t like the idea, raising council tax is probably the only thing that will prevent more suffering, even deaths.
It could even be stated that the rise is temporary until 2020. Then, whether it becomes permanent will depend on the result of the 2020 General Election.
The Ancient Matelot
26.Jan.2017 3:21pm
I believe it was the banks and the New Labour Government who caused the massive debt the country owes. Whilst you may not agree with the policies of the current government, let’s at least put the blame where it lies.
Terry Carpenter
26.Jan.2017 3:18pm
The two unitary authorities, the Cities of Portsmouth and Southampton are both interested in obtaining additional funding from Central Government. They need a third partner to do this. Now the Isle of Wight has pulled out of the deal that leaves both Cities seeking a new partner. Since both Cities are seperate from but geographically located in the County of Hampshire, Perhaps they should seek to merge with the County of Hampshire. This would leave the Isle of Wight, Englands largest Island and smallest County all alone.
Hampshire would become part of the Southern Power House. But at least the Isle of Wight would keep it’s County status, and not revert to being part of the County of Hampshire. Government should continue to fund County Councils in accordance with the needs of their population. Not luxury funding but basic funding for basic and essential service provision. Constant cuts to funding is not the way forwards!
The Ancient Matelot
26.Jan.2017 3:26pm
From what I have seen of the various councils since IWC was formed (allegedly to save money) we are not capable of running our own affairs ; just one fiasco after another; and incapable of thinking “outside the box” when trying to raise extra money!