Cllr Bacon poses seven questions to new Leader on future of Isle of Wight and Executive

Former council leader, Cllr Jonathan Bacon, yesterday (Wednesday) challenged comments made to the press by the new Executive member for Children’s Services, over the Jon Platt Supreme Court case.
Challenge on policy direction
Later in the same email to Dave Stewart, the newly appointed leader of the council, Cllr Bacon set out a number of questions on policy.
He said,
… perhaps I could ask you to answer the following questions, many of which you and your group have commented on in past months. I am sure the answers would be of interest to all Councillors and residents.
- Will you be withdrawing the Isle of Wight from involvement in the Solent Deal?
- Will you be maintaining the partnership the Isle of Wight Council currently has with Hampshire County Council in respect of Children’s Services? Please explain the reasons for your answer.
- Will you be terminating the Transport Infrastructure Taskforce?
- Do you support the STP?
- As you have stated that your administration will act ‘ethically and with integrity’ can you confirm whether any of the members of the Executive or the Ruling Group have had any criminal convictions within the last 10 years and, if so, which members and what those convictions were for?
- Given the inclusion of UKIP in the new Administration, which UKIP policies have you agreed to adopt in return for Councillor Pitcher joining your Executive? If none then has he agreed to support Conservative policies, or has he just joined the Executive for the money?
- Will you be supporting Central Government policy on Local Government finance or not? In particular do you intend to increase Council Tax in line with the Government’s offer of the ability to add 3% instead of 2% this year in respect of the cost of Adult Social Care?
Thursday, 26th January, 2017 9:04am
By Sally Perry
steve stubbings
26.Jan.2017 9:09am
Question 1. Check!
yjc
26.Jan.2017 9:10am
This beggars belief!
Seems we are hearing more from Jonathon Bacon now he has resigned.
I’d like to know how he would have answered the questions if they had been put to him when he was leader of the IWC.
He should be showing support to the new regime (or keeping quiet) and as he left the island in the lurch a few months before the next election.
Disgraceful.
Geoff Lumley
26.Jan.2017 9:22am
If the former leader had any sense of dignity he would have quietly passed these questions – which aren’t surprising or particularly original – to his successor as IW Indy group leader. It seems like he wants to be some sort of backseat driver…….