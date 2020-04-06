Solent LEP supports call for PPE supplies from businesses not using them

Solent Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) is supporting the drive to increase the supply of more Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) across the region in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

If you are a company which currently has saleable stock of PPE equipment which would normally be used in the operation of your business but is currently sitting idle, are you able to sell this to public organisations in great need?

What’s needed

The products required are:

Hand sanitiser – of at least 70% alcohol content, government guidelines on who could produce this are shown here

Fluid repellent face masks (FP2 or FP3 standard)

Gloves – latex, vinyl or powder free

Aprons

Eye protection (disposable or full face visor)

Mountifield: Getting supplies to those on frontline

Anne Marie Mountifield, Chief Executive of Solent LEP said,

“A shortage of PPE is currently being experienced across the region and it’s vital that any businesses which are able to help, get in touch. “You may be a business with saleable PPE stock and are unsure how you can get it to those in need. “We’re working with lots of organisations across the region to get the message out and hopefully get the supplies those on the frontline desperately need.”



Get in touch

If you are able to help or have any questions with any of the above items, please contact any of the following who are helping to coordinate this request.

Image: Ashkan Forouzani under CC BY 2.0