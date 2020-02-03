Solent University TV Production students showcase their talents on BBC’s Inside Out tonight

OnTheWight reported yesterday about a new Wellness App – developed by Islanders on the Isle of Wight – for sufferers of tinnitus and how it will be featured on BBC’s Inside Out South programme.

The feature due to screen tonight (Monday at 7.30pm) was created as part of a collaboration between lecturers, students and graduates from the TV Production course at Solent University, Southampton.

Delivering broadcast quality films for the series

Associate Professor Tony Steyger (who lives in Ryde) and Kate O’Driscoll, both with a background in broadcast television and who teach on the course, have been working alongside BBC South’s executive producer Ingrid Kelly to deliver broadcast quality films for the series.

The first of which is screened tonight and follows the story of Rupert Brown.

McLeish: Nothing short of a humbling experience

Working on the project as a researcher was current TV Production student and tinnitus sufferer, Sam McLeish,

“Being able to both develop my skills, and find a local network of people with tinnitus has been nothing short of a humbling experience. “It’s a true pleasure to see what I’m learning is relevant to my future career, especially through such a lovely film.”

Tune in to BBC One tonight (Monday) from 7.30pm to watch the programme or catch up on iPlayer.

News of other features created by the students to follow.