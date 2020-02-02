T-Minus – The tinnitus wellness app created on the Isle of Wight: On TV screens this week

Tinnitus Awareness Week takes place between 3rd and 9th February, so it’s the perfect time to share details of a brand new service – created on the Isle of Wight – for those who suffer with tinnitus (one in eight people).

The T-Minus App is the brainchild of Isle of Wight musician, Rupert Brown. Known to many on the Island, Rupert has worked alongside the likes of Roy Ayres, Cher, The Lighthouse Family and many others.

Creating tinnitus ‘mind environments’

After developing tinnitus in his early twenties, Rupert was driven to capture what he calls T-Minus music and turned his life around by developing his own sound therapy.

Rupert found there was a lack of quality recordings so took it upon himself to create this library of deeply relaxing and evocative, tinnitus specific sound and music.

Rupert says,

“When I embarked on this journey, there really wasn’t anything of any quality around for tinnitus sufferers, that’s why I felt I had to take this project on, not just for myself but for anyone else who found themselves in the same position as me. “It was important to formulate, catalogue and properly conceptualise the music therapy by putting various sounds together to create tinnitus ‘mind environments’. “The goal and motivation was to make the most unique and extensive tinnitus sound library in the world.”

Rupert didn’t develop this on his own though, credit also goes to Simon and James Rodley, as well as Andrew Fox (who built the App).

On your TV screens

You can learn more about the work that Rupert and his colleagues have been doing by tuning into BBC One on Monday 3rd February at 7.30pm.

Julian Clegg of BBC’s Inside Out South

BBC Inside Out South have a feature on the work and if you miss that live, catch the episode later on the BBC iPlayer.

More than just library of sounds

The T-Minus App is much more than just an App with tinnitus specific sound and music. Some of the other features include:

Audio and masking controls to personalize the user’s sound experience.

Carefully designed frequencies tailored to combat the full range of tinnitus noises.

Daily provision of tinnitus related news and links, tips for managing tinnitus and inspirational quotes.

A curated FAQ’s section written from the perspective of Audiologists and ENT consultants.

A definitive hub for accurate tinnitus resources providing invaluable information.

A tinnitus journal for expressing good and bad days.

An easy to use and beautiful user interface.

An ever evolving, carefully curated list of features and content, specifically for tinnitus sufferers.

We’ve played around with the App and love it. It’s beautifully presented, easy to use and gives you access to a fantastic library of sounds to help with tinnitus. We’ll be testing out the sleep programmes tonight and tuning into BBC One on Monday night.

Stay up to date with developments by following on the T-Minus