Some Isle of Wight hotels and B&Bs are being used for good reasons during lockdown – not holidays, OnTheWight has discovered

There has been a great deal of debate on social media over the last week about the number of Isle of Wight hotel or holiday lets that appear to be occupied, despite Coronavirus lock down measures of essential travel only.

OnTheWight has been investigating into what might be the possible causes of this.

Isle of Wight ferry companies stated last week that their services will not be used to transport holidaymakers to the Isle of Wight over Easter and Isle of Wight Police de-bunked rumours on Facebook that the Island was “awash with holiday-makers”.

Accommodation for health workers

If you happen to notice a hotel or B&B occupied, it’s worth noting that many Island accommodation providers have opened their doors to Isle of Wight health workers who can’t go home because someone in their household needs shielding from Coronavirus.

OnTheWight approached the Isle of Wight NHS to ask about health workers staying in hotels and holiday lets, as well as those travelling from the mainland to work at the hospital.

Nearly 90 businesses offered accommodation

An IW NHS Trust spokesperson told OnTheWight,

“We have had offers of accommodation for NHS staff from nearly 90 local businesses. “We are grateful to them all for their support and have managed to place around 40 members of staff in hotels and Bed and Breakfasts.”

They also confirmed that Isle of Wight NHS Trust does have staff who continue to travel to the Island.

“The accommodation we have been offered is to help NHS staff keep working and protecting the local community, some of those will be commuting and some of them are staying away from their families as well.”



Accommodation booking organisations

We also got in touch with AirBnB, Booking.com and Expedia to ask what they were doing about bookings and whether any of their hosts were offering free stays for health workers.

At time of publishing Air BnB were unable to provide the number of hosts on the Isle of Wight who are taking part. However last week they wrote to all their hosts advising that blocks would be applied to all calendars from Saturday 18th April – except for those hosts who had offered up their accommodation for health workers.

They also launched a £250m fund to support this and cancelled bookings.

A spokesperson for Expedia were also unable to provide specific IW data, but told OnTheWight,

“As governments across the globe continue efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Expedia Group is working to stay on top of changing regulations and respond accordingly. “To support government restrictions on non-essential travel we continue to inform travellers and hotels of the limitations put in place as hotels are still used for essential travel reservations (stranded travellers, health professionals, other essential business related travel).”

Isle of Wight police patrols

Isle of Wight Police have a special reporting service for possible breaches during the lock down.

Through their Facebook Page they have been posting daily updates with photos of empty streets, and details of where they’ve had to enforce lock down measures.

Mostly these have been in relation to Islanders, rather than holidaymakers.

Image: quinnanya under CC BY 2.0