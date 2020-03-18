Southern Vectis: Bear with us as we attempt to keep Isle of Wight bus service running

Southern Vectis share this important information about the Isle of Wight’s bus service in light of the new Coronavirus (Covid-19/C19) social distancing restrictions. Ed

The health and safety of our colleagues and customers is our number one priority.

The Government has now advised that we should all begin social distancing – avoiding pubs, clubs and theatres. All non-essential travel should also be avoided, and this will affect bus services.

However, many of you will still need to travel to-and-from work, school and college.

Some journeys may be cancelled at short notice

In view of this, we continue to run our bus services, for now, as planned. Like many businesses, we are anticipating colleague absence, which may mean cancelling some journeys at short notice.

We will do this to minimise impact on the majority of routes. Please allow extra time for your journey in case of any last-minute cancellations. Regular daily updates will be posted on our website – just look for the banner at the top of the page.

Special timetables

Our current plan is to bring in special timetables with effect from Monday 6th April.

The detail of this is being worked on by our local team and we will update our Website with the details much nearer the time.

Breezer and Coaster

As of Sunday 22 March, we will no longer be running the Needles Breezer.

Our Coaster service will not start on 4th April.

For now, we are running a normal service

During this unprecedented time, printed roadside displays may be inaccurate. So please check online for the most up to date timetables.

We expect phone lines to be very busy, so we ask for your patience during this time and we will be answering messages via social media or email.

For now, travel shops in Newport and Ryde will remain open, our Yarmouth Hut will remain closed. We will also be closing the waiting room at Newport.

Prefer contactless payment

Many customers have asked if we still accept cash bus fares during this time and we can confirm we do, however where possible we actively encourage you to use contactless or mobile payments.

You can download our app Clickit2Ride via the app store or google play.

Don’t travel if you have C19 symptoms

If you, as a customer are displaying signs of Coronavirus we ask that you do not use public transport at this time and follow the advice issued by the NHS.

We will continue to actively monitor the changing situation and we are following guidance from Public Health England.

Extensive cleaning regimes

Bus operators have extensive cleaning regimes that maintain high levels of hygiene for passengers to protect the health and well-being of their customers and employees.

These regimes are carefully monitored and reviewed. We are ensuring a greater focus on high touch areas and increasing activity where necessary.