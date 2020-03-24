Southern Vectis reduce bus services from tomorrow

Southern Vectis will be reducing bus services on seven of their routes around the Isle of Wight from tomorrow (Wednesday).

Changed routes

They have issuing special timetables for the following routes : Route 1; Route 2; Route 3; Route 4; Route 5; Route 9 and Route 37– which can be found on their site.

(Click on the links above to see the changes timetables.)

No change on the following yet

The following Routes will continue to have a normal Monday to Friday service: Route 6; Route 7; Route 8; Route 12; Route 22; Route 24; Route 32; Route 38 and Route 39

They point out to passengers that, depending on what the Government might announce in the future, this might change again.

Key Workers

Southern Vectis are being mindful of Key Workers and say:

“If as a result of these changes, as a key worker, you are experiencing difficulties in travelling to and from work, please do contact us.”

Understandably SV and their bus drivers are keen to avoid the use of cash, so ask that people use contactless payments.

Praise for their front-line staff

SV also thank all of their customers for their patience and commend their front-line colleagues, pointing out that they are, “all doing a fantastic job in difficult circumstances.”