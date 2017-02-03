Southern Vectis to now consult with town and parish councils over changes to service

This received from Chris Whitehouse last night (Thursday). It follows a meeting between the Leader of the council and Southern Vectis and their commitment to the winter timetable throughout the year. Ed

Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Dave Stewart, has negotiated a stay of execution over plans by Southern Vectis to axe the number 6 bus route on the Island this summer.

The company will now consult with parish and town councils along the route after Dave intervened and met with Southern Vectis manager Richard Tyldsley yesterday to express his dismay at the proposals, and their failure to speak to interested parties.

Financed by Town and Parish Councils

The popular route runs through Chale, Whitwell, Niton, Chillerton and Gatcombe and is financed in the winter by town and parish councils keen to see rural bus links kept alive.

The caretaker leader has previously criticised the proposal and said he had a frank and open discussion with Vectis, who acknowledged there should have been a consultation with councils on the plan, especially considering their financial stake. The company will now meet with the councils along the route to better appreciate their concerns and consider their feedback.

A stay of execution

Dave said,