Isle of Wight council challenges bus company on service reduction

This in from the council. Ed

Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Dave Stewart, is challenging the recent decision by Southern Vectis to reduce rural community bus services, as there has not been sufficient consultation with the council or local communities about the decision. He expects them to rethink this approach.

Changes affect No 6 users

Councillor Stewart is also the local member for Chale, Niton and Whitwell, and discovered the decision to reduce the service of the number 6 bus to winter timetable all year, following a recent parish council meeting.

No formal consultation has taken place with the Isle of Wight Council.

Councillor Stewart, said:

“The Isle of Wight Council is a significant customer of Southern Vectis and for them to treat both this council and local town and parish councils in this way is, as far as I am concerned, totally unacceptable. “Local communities have pushed themselves hard to be able to afford to contribute towards community bus services because they know they are the lifeblood of our community transport.” “I am aware that the senior management at Southern Vectis has changed, but this is no reason for such a radical decision to be made without proper consultation with the local authority.”

Ward: “Proper and robust consultation” needed

Councillor Ian Ward, executive member for transport and infrastructure, will seek an early meeting with the new Southern Vectis Management to encourage them to reconsider this decision.

Councillor Ward, said: