Isle of Wight council challenges bus company on service reduction

This in from the council. Ed
Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Dave Stewart, is challenging the recent decision by Southern Vectis to reduce rural community bus services, as there has not been sufficient consultation with the council or local communities about the decision. He expects them to rethink this approach.
Changes affect No 6 users
Councillor Stewart is also the local member for Chale, Niton and Whitwell, and discovered the decision to reduce the service of the number 6 bus to winter timetable all year, following a recent parish council meeting.
No formal consultation has taken place with the Isle of Wight Council.
Councillor Stewart, said:
“The Isle of Wight Council is a significant customer of Southern Vectis and for them to treat both this council and local town and parish councils in this way is, as far as I am concerned, totally unacceptable.
“Local communities have pushed themselves hard to be able to afford to contribute towards community bus services because they know they are the lifeblood of our community transport.”
“I am aware that the senior management at Southern Vectis has changed, but this is no reason for such a radical decision to be made without proper consultation with the local authority.”
Ward: “Proper and robust consultation” needed
Councillor Ian Ward, executive member for transport and infrastructure, will seek an early meeting with the new Southern Vectis Management to encourage them to reconsider this decision.
Councillor Ward, said:
“There needs to be a proper and robust consultation about this before any decision is made, as well as full negotiation, before such decisions are made in the future.”
Wednesday, 1st February, 2017 3:23pm
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2eXW
Filed under: Blackgang, Bus, Chale, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Niton, South Wight, Travel, Ventnor, Whitwell
.
Jon Young
1.Feb.2017 4:38pm
Niton and Whitwell Parish Council learned of this decision second-hand, after Southern Vectis announced it to the Bus and Rail Users Group meeting on January 21st. We were surprised, to say the least, since our Council is supposed to be a part of the Community Bus Partnership (which Cllr Ward chairs) bringing together SV, the IWC and town and parish councils on rural routes.
This winter’s Sunday service on Route 6 is paid for by three parish councils – ourselves, Chale, and Chillerton & Gatcombe – out of our parish precepts. Our financial commitment does not extend beyond the end of the winter timetable on April 8th. Extending that commitment into the summer period, when tourists add substantially to SV’s revenue, would, I think, raise eyebrows. Southern Vectis is obliged to provide the Traffic Commissioners with its proposed summer timetable 56 days before it begins, ie by February 11th, ten days from now. The scope for proper consultation between now and then is virtually non-existent, and it is still unclear to us what plans or assumptions, if any, SV has made regarding the Sunday service; and the flow of information in not helped by the fact that SV’s new general manager spends a substantial part of the working week off the island.
I wish Cllr Stewart well with his endeavours. I am sure that our parish council will be making its own representations in short order.
– Jon Young, Niton and Whitwell Parish Council.