Isle of Wight roadworks 3rd February 2017

If you’re out and about on the roads today (3rd February 2017) find out where there might be travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks

Roadworks lights:

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
The road closure is for drainage repair works.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Roud Road
Location: at Roud Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight (Roud Road)
03 February — 07 February
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Roud Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
03 February — 07 February
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Copse Lane
Location: at C38 Copse Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Copse Lane)
03 February — 07 February
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C38 Copse Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
03 February — 07 February
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Drainage repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Norton Green
Location: at Norton Green, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Norton Green)
03 February — 07 February
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Norton Green, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
03 February — 07 February
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Grange Road
Location: at Grange Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight (Grange Road)
03 February — 07 February
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
The road closure is required for gully repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Badger Lane
Location: at Badger Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight (Badger Lane)
03 February — 07 February
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
03 February — 03 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 56-58 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight. Po36 8az.
Works description: 2 Way Pts Required To Replace Defective Telegragh Pole In The House Side Concrete Section Of Footway O/S 56/58 Avenue Road.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Badger Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
03 February — 07 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brighstone: 1st Property L/H/S Before Badgers: Badger Lane-Brighstone – 11436
Works description: Replace Displaced Pipe 230dia (Construction Clay)
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Copse Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
03 February — 07 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Freshwater: Copse Lane, Freshwater, In Front Of 1 Laburnum Cottage: Copse Lane-Freshwater
Works description: Saw Cut And Infill Two Patches Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Grange Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
03 February — 07 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: East Cowes: Grange Road Between Orchard Road And Grange Road, East Cowes: Grange Road-East Cowes
Works description: Saw Cut And Infill P/H’S X 18
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Norton Green, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
03 February — 07 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Freshwater: The Hill Lane End Of Norton Green: Norton Green-Freshwater – 20181
Works description: Excavate A Trial Hole To Investigate A Out Let Pipe
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Roud Road, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
03 February — 07 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Godshill: Outside Little Holden.: Roud Road-Godshill
Works description: Gully Defect Works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Tennyson Close, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
03 February — 27 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: From 1 To 12
Works description: Lay 50m Of 63mm In 4″Ci And Abandon 50m Of 4″ Ci And Relay 10 Services
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
03 February — 06 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O Shop,7,Avenue Rd
Works description: Freshwater – 367250 – Renew/Raise/Lower Frame And Cover – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Crescent Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
03 February — 07 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 3 Crescent Road , Sandown, Isle Of Wight .
Works description: – Install New Water Connection
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Greenways, Newport, Isle Of Wight
03 February — 14 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Newport: Footway Link Off The Furrlongs, Ml F20270: Greenways-Newport
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Paddock Close, Shorwell, Isle Of Wight
03 February — 07 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Shorwell: Whole Length Of Close From Junction With Farriers Way, 94m, Ml 641443: Paddock Close-Shorwell
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Shorwell
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Solent Gardens, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
03 February — 15 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Freshwater: Right Hand Section And First Left Hand Spur Off That, 95m, Ml 640580a: Solent Gardens-Freshwater
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
03 February — 07 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 53 Victoria Avenue
Works description: Shanklin – 369389 – Blockages – Excavate Onto Bt Ducts For The Clearance Of Duct Blockages In Fw To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Yaverland Close, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
03 February — 07 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: With The Junc Of Meadow Way On Yaverland Close.
Works description: Sandown – 368286 – Renew/Raise/Lower Frame And Cover – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: svensson under CC BY 2.0

Friday, 3rd February, 2017 6:49am

By

Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel

.

.

