Isle of Wight roadworks 3rd February 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

The road closure is for drainage repair works.

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Roud Road

Location: at Roud Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight (Roud Road)

03 February — 07 February

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Roud Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

03 February — 07 February

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Copse Lane

Location: at C38 Copse Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Copse Lane)

03 February — 07 February

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C38 Copse Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

03 February — 07 February

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Drainage repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Norton Green

Location: at Norton Green, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Norton Green)

03 February — 07 February

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Norton Green, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

03 February — 07 February

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Grange Road

Location: at Grange Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight (Grange Road)

03 February — 07 February

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

The road closure is required for gully repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Badger Lane

Location: at Badger Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight (Badger Lane)

03 February — 07 February

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

03 February — 03 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 56-58 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight. Po36 8az.

Works description: 2 Way Pts Required To Replace Defective Telegragh Pole In The House Side Concrete Section Of Footway O/S 56/58 Avenue Road.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Badger Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight

03 February — 07 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Brighstone: 1st Property L/H/S Before Badgers: Badger Lane-Brighstone – 11436

Works description: Replace Displaced Pipe 230dia (Construction Clay)

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Copse Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

03 February — 07 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Freshwater: Copse Lane, Freshwater, In Front Of 1 Laburnum Cottage: Copse Lane-Freshwater

Works description: Saw Cut And Infill Two Patches Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Grange Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

03 February — 07 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: East Cowes: Grange Road Between Orchard Road And Grange Road, East Cowes: Grange Road-East Cowes

Works description: Saw Cut And Infill P/H’S X 18

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Norton Green, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

03 February — 07 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Freshwater: The Hill Lane End Of Norton Green: Norton Green-Freshwater – 20181

Works description: Excavate A Trial Hole To Investigate A Out Let Pipe

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Roud Road, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

03 February — 07 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Godshill: Outside Little Holden.: Roud Road-Godshill

Works description: Gully Defect Works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Tennyson Close, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

03 February — 27 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: From 1 To 12

Works description: Lay 50m Of 63mm In 4″Ci And Abandon 50m Of 4″ Ci And Relay 10 Services

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

03 February — 06 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: S/O Shop,7,Avenue Rd

Works description: Freshwater – 367250 – Renew/Raise/Lower Frame And Cover – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Crescent Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

03 February — 07 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 3 Crescent Road , Sandown, Isle Of Wight .

Works description: – Install New Water Connection

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Greenways, Newport, Isle Of Wight

03 February — 14 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Newport: Footway Link Off The Furrlongs, Ml F20270: Greenways-Newport

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Paddock Close, Shorwell, Isle Of Wight

03 February — 07 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Shorwell: Whole Length Of Close From Junction With Farriers Way, 94m, Ml 641443: Paddock Close-Shorwell

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Shorwell

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Solent Gardens, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

03 February — 15 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Freshwater: Right Hand Section And First Left Hand Spur Off That, 95m, Ml 640580a: Solent Gardens-Freshwater

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

03 February — 07 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 53 Victoria Avenue

Works description: Shanklin – 369389 – Blockages – Excavate Onto Bt Ducts For The Clearance Of Duct Blockages In Fw To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Yaverland Close, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

03 February — 07 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: With The Junc Of Meadow Way On Yaverland Close.

Works description: Sandown – 368286 – Renew/Raise/Lower Frame And Cover – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: svensson under CC BY 2.0