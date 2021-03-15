SPLICE: New animated folk tale from Sandown’s Boojum and Snark

Boojum&Snark have three Arts Council funded projects – ‘Chronicle’, ‘Sphere’ and ‘Splice’ – running this year this year, all ‘Inspired By Sandown’.

‘SPLICE’ sees the return of artist Teresa Grimaldi to Boojum & Snark. Tales of exotic cats being walked along Sandown Bay is part of Sandown’s culture and mythology.

A new folk tale

Teresa Grimaldi explores these stories and plans to recreate a new folk tale for today in SPLICE, one of the Sandown Art Residency Projects supported by Arts Council England and delivered by Boojum & Snark.

Teresa’s project will be the creation of an animated film with the storyline coming from workshops with the community.

Teresa said,

“I have been fascinated, from childhood, by the stories of tigers, pumas and other big cats being walked along Sandown beach and the random encounters with people during those walks. “They have left their mark. These cats can be seen as refugees being taken in and cared for by strangers, a narrative I find particularly compelling during these turbulent times when people are making perilous journeys running away from conflict and during this time of pandemic where the community has played such an important role in addressing alienation and loneliness. “I am endeavouring to create a new folktale through collaborative storyboarding film and animation that might develop a new shared mythology that can travel through fact and fiction, place and people. “I am hoping a story will emerge through my Boojum Residency regarding how we have the potential to embrace all life even fearsome big cats, it’s part of our culture, part of who we are. Meow”

Community Participation

Teresa wants to engage with and involve interested local people in developing the film.

If you would like to be a part of the storyboarding please email Teresa at [email protected] All welcome. (This will be done through Covid-secure remote activities).

Teresa previously created the ‘Simply Galumphing Around’ installation and exhibition in collaboration with artist Sarah Vardy.

Mikich: We should all be inspired by Sandown

Tracy Mikich, Boojum&Snark co-founder, said,

“We love the idea of creating modern folktales, focussing on unusual events, activities and people that were part of the Bay’s cultural heritage. “Sandown after all is pretty unique, a town by the sea with a zoo, pier, ships that appear to float in the sky, a petrified forest lost to the sea, the list goes on. “We should all be inspired by Sandown and we look forward to Teresa’s film.”

