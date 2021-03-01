Boojum and Snark announce their latest artist commission: Here’s how to apply

Boojum and Snark, Sandown’s pico-brewery, micro-museum, hyperlocal food offering, gallery and retail space, have launched their latest artist commission.

Sphere is the title of the latest commission, and with almost two months to put your proposals together, there’s plenty of time to get your creative juices working.

Sphere

Sandown Bay is an award winning bay, rich in biodiversity and is one of the longest unbroken beaches in the British Isles. The Bay is an example of a longitudinal coastline with five miles of well-developed tidal beaches stretching all the way from Dunnose Point to Culver Cliff.

At extreme low tide, a petrified forest can be revealed in the north end of the Bay, and fragments of petrified wood are often washed up whereas at Yaverland beach you may find a dinosaur fossil. From birds, butterflies to minute coastal creatures Sandown beach and the surrounding Bay area and wetlands are teeming with vibrant life.

Open to broad range of interpretations and methodologies

For Boojum and Snark’s third commission in this series we are looking for an art-practitioner or collaborating artists to create an artwork(s) which engage with the community and foster a deeper appreciation and understanding of the distinct vibrancy and richness of the natural heritage of Sandown Bay.

Areas we are interested in include (but are not restricted to) kinetic art, biodegradable and ephemeral art installations, biodiversity, and collaboration. This commission is open to a broad range of interpretations and methodologies and we encourage fresh thinking.

Before submitted your proposals interested artists may like to look at:

Participation

There needs to be some manner of participation activity as part of the commission.

This can take place at Boojum & Snark on Sandown High Street and/or you may need to use digital engagement platforms such as Zoom, Facebook live, Twitter etc depending on requirements to social distance. Using social media and reaching out to community groups as well as advertising participation opportunities will be a key element of this project.

Participants will respond to research materials and be invited to assist shaping the artist’s response.

Covid challenge

Given the extraordinary C19 situation this project will enable the art practitioner to develop an arts practice that can be consumed digitally.

Incorporating engaging and safe ways to view art is a massive challenge and important not only for the art-practitioner, but also for accessibility and long-term relevance and survival of the arts sector.

Exploring ways to view the work digitally is one way to stimulate wider community engagement, alongside a Covid secure exhibition at Boojum&Snark.

Timeline

29/04/21 Deadline for proposals

w/c 10/05/21 Commission awarded

May/June Research and development

w/c 05/07/21 Advertise workshop/engagement opportunities

July – Engagement

Aug – Response and work created

Aug – ‘Exhibition’ and artists talk

For more information visited the Boojum&Snark Website.