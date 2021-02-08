Things Thoughtful: Wild and often whacky snippets of wisdom printed in the Isle of Wight Times

Last year Boojum and Snark managed to secure Arts Council funding for three art commissions with a central focus on Sandown: its culture, heritage, Bay biodiversity, recollections and responses to Sandown.

The first commission ‘Chronicle’ has been awarded to art educator and multi-disciplinary designer, Lauren Fry.

Changing brief due to Lockdown

The brief was originally to use the archive of ‘Isle of Wight Chronicle’ newspapers published in Sandown 1866 -1971 held at Sandown Library.

Unfortunately, due to Covid restrictions, Lauren hasn’t been able to access the archive, but has instead been researching using the online British Newspaper Archive.

THINGS THOUGHTFUL

Lauren has been delving into four Island Newspapers released from 1850- 1910 looking for Sandown-related news to respond to and insights into Victorian life in the town.

Lauren’s research has unearthed, THINGS THOUGHTFUL, some wild and often whacky snippets of wisdom printed in the Isle of Wight Times some 100 years ago. Here’s a little selection.

Is this advice still relevant, what words of wisdom would you give today?

Share your pearls of wisdom

Why not head over to Boojum and Snark’s Instagram feed and share your pearls of wisdom and memes.

To see Lauren’s work in progress you can follow @ArtatBoojum on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter or @studio_wren (Lauren’s Insta) and also by searching #InspiredbySandown.

Please comment and give your feedback and thoughts. Chronicle will be finished at the end of March and there will be a window installation, as well as other media.

News shared by Tracy on behalf of Boojum and Snark. Ed