Squally wind and rain similar to last week’s tornado forecast for today

A squall line (what’s this?), similar to the one experienced in Cowes last week – that was thought to be a tornado – has been forecast for later today (Thursday).

Jamie Russell from Isle of Wight Met Service told OnTheWight,

“The Isle of Wight is expected to see wind gusts in a narrow band, combined with risk of torrential downpours, in essence, another squall line”

The forecast for today reads:

As the morning goes on, the cloud will increase from the west as a band of heavy and squally rain with the risk of hail moves in.

The timing of the squally rain is a little uncertain, but between midday and 2pm seems like the most likely window at the moment.

Head over to the IW Met Service Website for full forecast for today (which includes sleety rain), tonight and tomorrow.

What is a squall line?
A squall line is a group of storms arranged in a line, often accompanied by squalls of high wind and heavy rain that tend to pass quickly.

Image: emotional discord under CC BY 2.0

Thursday, 20th February, 2020 8:17am

By

