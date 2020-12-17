St Catherine’s closes early due to impact of one staff Coronavirus case

Due to St Catherine’s being a small school, this has impacted across the staff team and so the school has decided to close earlier than planned

st catherines school from the north

St Catherine’s speech and language school in Ventnor has reported a confirmed positive Coronavirus test for one of their staff members.

A spokesperson from the school told News OnTheWight,

“We can confirm that today we have informed parents and staff that we have one confirmed Covid 19 case. 

“This member of staff does not have close contact with students. We have sought advice from Public Health England and the Department for Education and have informed a number of staff to self-isolate as a precautionary measure and we continue to monitor the situation.”

Closing early
They went on to say,

“Due to being a small school, this has impacted across the staff team quite considerably and with this in mind, and given that it is so close to Christmas, we have taken the very difficult decision to close the school for the remainder of the term as we do not feel that we have safe staffing level, as well as to minimise any further impact.  

“We will be providing online learning for students for the final two days of the term.”

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview

Thursday, 17th December, 2020 8:54am

By

