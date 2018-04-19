St Helens Causeway: Some good news on access for Summer 2018

Thanks to the council for sharing this, after concerns were raised on the Summer 2018 closure of the St Helens Causeway – Ed.

Access to the popular St Helens Causeway footpath will be maintained during most of the summer, despite earlier fears that it would have to be closed for up to six months.

Isle of Wight Council members and officers met with St Helens Parish Council and Island Roads this week to discuss concerns about the path.

Was due to be closed for six months

Redevelopment of buildings by a private landowner has meant that the Causeway footpath at Mill Road, St Helens, was due to be closed for six months this year from 1 April.

Council officers agreed with the landowner’s representatives that the path should remain closed for the initial works, but that this closure time could be a lot shorter.

“Normally remain open at evenings”

Now the major part of the construction work is expected to be completed within eight weeks, during which the route will be closed at all times.

From June, the path will be open on most days. There may be some short closures which will be clearly signed, but the causeway should normally remain open at evenings, weekends and bank holidays.

Duver end open

The causeway itself will be open all the time from the Duver end, and walkers can use almost its entire length, returning the same way.

Revised signs are to be put in place to explain the new arrangements.

“Landowner was happy to cooperate”

Councillor Dave Stewart, leader of the Isle of Wight Council said

“I am very pleased that we are able to keep this important tourist route open for most of the season. “The landowner was happy to cooperate with our requests, and the result is a much reduced period of closure. “This is an excellent result from our Rights of Way team who have shown once more our commitment to supporting the tourist infrastructure of the Island.”

