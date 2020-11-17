Staff absence threshold for year group reached at Isle of Wight school due to Covid-19

Schools have been put under a huge amount of pressure to ensure Covid-safe learning environments, with many having to juggle remote and in classroom learning

In the ongoing battle for schools, colleges and universities across the country to continue educating through a pandemic, Christ the King College is the latest Isle of Wight school to advise parents that some of their students must take part in remote learning.

A letter sent to parents today (Tuesday) states that Year 10 pupils are to work from home from Wednesday 18th to Friday 20th November, as the school has reached its “staff absence threshold”.

Other schools also affected
The pandemic has affected primary as well as secondary schools on the Isle of Wight.

Christ the King College join a number of schools who have put many Covid-19 measures in place, but still find that members of the school community, be that staff or pupils, testing positive for Coronavirus.

Staff member tested positive
At the weekend, Cowes Enterprise College wrote to parents to advise that a staff member had tested positive, meaning 12 pupils would need to self isolate as a precaution and continue with their education through remote learning.

This situation is likely to be an ongoing battle for schools over the coming months.

Tuesday, 17th November, 2020 3:28pm

