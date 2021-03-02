Stenbury Federation respond to parents’ campaign to ‘save our school’

As reported last week, a group of parents and community members in Chillerton have organised themselves to oppose the proposed closure of their local primary school.

In response to the campaign, a spokesperson for The Stenbury Federation told News OnTheWight,

“No decision has been made to close the school. There is an informal consultation underway to seek views regarding a proposal to amalgamate Chillerton and Rookley Primary School with Godshill Primary School, which would be achieved through the closure of the Chillerton and Rookley Primary School site. “The proposal offers the alternative option for consultation of things remaining as they are.”

Informal consultation will inform future plans

The Federation say the decision to go out to consultation is due to a fall in intake at the school.

The spokesperson for the Federation told News OnTheWight,

“It has always been our aspiration to maintain a school provision at Chillerton and Rookley and we have strived over the last few years to find ways to maintain this. “However, a reduction in the numbers of children in the school reflects an Island-wide fall in numbers of children. Once the latest intake numbers were released for the school of no children joining Reception class in September, governors approached the Local Authority to seek a sustainable route forward. This informal consultation will inform the plans for the future.”

Falling numbers and parental choice

They add,

“The local authority has acknowledged the progress the school has made in recent times. However, the numbers of children attending the school have fallen for several years. “Falling numbers of children in the community and parental choice have led to this challenging situation and decisions on the provision across the federation have had to be creative and innovative.”

Only one child in reception class

The parents say are no new pupils joining “because there is currently no pre-school or reception classes on site”, but the Federation say,

“The Stenbury preschool provision was moved on a temporary basis to Godshill due to low numbers on both sites. The review of this arrangement is part of the consultation. It has not closed; children that wish to attend Chillerton and Rookley pre-school are still welcome. “There is only one child in the reception year at Chillerton and Rookley, and the decision was made to teach them at the Godshill site where they are able to learn within a peer group. They are transported from the Chillerton and Rookley site to the Godshill site at no cost to the family.”

Not related to the elections

In response to the parents stating, “The decision regarding the proposed changes will occur after the local council elections. We believe that this is not a coincidence”, the spokesperson said,

“The local elections have played no part in the timing of this consultation. Supporting the current and future needs of the children attending the school are the governors’ priorities.”

Open for business

The Federation say that the school has continued to promote itself, adding,

“Chillerton and Rookley school has continued to offer tours and visits to prospective parents as have the other schools in the federation. The school Facebook page is regularly promoting the school and its activities together with newsletters on the school Website. “Places for 2021 were still available to apply for, however there were no first-choice applicants and only one second choice. ”

The Federation say the most recent external assessments from the Local Authority have judged the school to be making rapid improvements in the quality of teaching, learning and leadership. They add that the governing body, leadership and all staff in the school continue to strive to provide the best possible education for the children in their care.

Godshill not at full capacity

The suggestion by the parents that “Godshill School is a small site and social distancing, bubbles etc will be difficult” was refuted by the Federation, who said,

“The site at Godshill is not running at full capacity and will comfortably facilitate additional children from Chillerton and Rookley within the current Covid -19 restrictions. “Parking outside the school has been a local issue in Chillerton for several years. Any children transferring to Godshill will have funded transport arranged which will not impact on existing parking arrangements in the village. There are numerous safe areas available for parents to park in Godshill to drop off and collect their children.”

Find out more

People have until 19th March 2021 to submit their comments about the planned merger by emailing: [email protected]

For more information, visit the IWC Website.

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview