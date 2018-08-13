Wendy shares this latest news on behalf of Storeroom. Ed

Storeroom2010 – Cowes Men’s Shed – Generous donation received to help to set up this community project

This month, local Reverend, Andrew Poppe, came along to our Shed to bless both our polytunnels. The enjoyable ceremony was attended by staff and volunteers from Storeroom.

Cowes Men’s Shed

Storeroom is an independent charity serving the Isle of Wight community since 2010, and is pleased to announce its latest community initiative, the Cowes Men’s Shed.

Open to everyone aged 18+ and with free membership, this is a great, well equipped facility that everyone can enjoy and benefit from.

We are truly thankful for the generosity of the Garfield Weston Foundation who donated £20,000 towards the cost of setting up the Cowes Men’s Shed project.

Benefits of Men’s Shed

Many people live alone which can lead to boredom and loneliness, also a significant number of retired people have downsized and no longer have a shed or garden to spend their spare time in.

Keeping active and enjoying the company of others is important to everyone, so the Cowes Men’s Shed can help to fill that gap!

Come and go as you like

There is no commitment, people can arrive when they like and leave when they like. Our ‘head shed’ Adam is on hand all day to help if required and other ‘shedders’ are happy to give advice or offer new ideas if there is something practical you are trying to accomplish.

This shed is all about doing what you want to do, when you want to do it and is open Monday to Friday, 10am-3pm, 50 weeks a year.

Cowes Men’s Shed is based at 25-26 Somerton Industrial Park, Cowes PO31 8PA.

