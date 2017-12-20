Stormy sunset: Our Flickr Group Picture of the Week

What outstanding sunsets we get on the Isle of Wight. We love this one captured after some story weather.

Sunset after the storm

It’s that time of the week when we dive into the Flickr Group Pool (which now has over 30,000 images) to choose our Flickr Group Picture of the Week.

The Isle of Wight is lucky enough to play host to some incredible sunsets, with hues of orange and pink on display on a regular basis.

We love this sunset captured and shared to the Flickr Pool by Roger J Millward. It was taken after some very stormy weather a couple of weeks ago.

Sunset after stormy weather by Roger Millward

Be sure to check out “Roger’s other photos, as well as the rest of the Flickr Group Pool.

To join the group, simply sign up for an account on Flickr, go to our Group Pool and ask to join.

Image: © Roger J Millward

