Ryde Academy students inspired following visit from Tesla role model

On Wednesday 30th November 230 students from Ryde Academy were fortunate enough to take part in a very special STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) event.

The Academy integrates rich STEM lessons into each subject area to help encourage students to become the future makers, builders and designers of the world and the Tesla visit was useful as part of the Academy’s current focus on vehicles and transportation.

Inspiring role model

A few months ago, John Nicholson, STEM Coordinator at the Academy, met Hussain Mawjee from Tesla at a motor show who then agreed to come and speak to students. Hussain works in sales for Tesla and has a degree in Motorsport Engineering, making him a perfect role model for inspiring students. Bringing the Tesla Model X car to the Academy was a massive bonus!

(L to R) Mike Penketh (Design Technology Technician), Chloe Wotherspoon (15), John Nicholson (Computer Science Teacher and STEM Coordinator), Hussain Mawjee (Tesla), Amy Jolliffe (14), Sam Muncer (15), Abbey Williams (14) and Matt Banachowski (15)

History of Tesla

Students attended a presentation and learnt about Nikola Tesla (engineer and founder of Tesla Electric Company), Elon Musk (investor, engineer and inventor) and how our carbon footprint is causing problems for the planets ecosystem.

A question and answer session followed at the end of which students were allowed to look at the Model X as well as sit in it.

Taking full advantage of Hussain’s experience in engineering, many students asked about career choices and left feeling very inspired about the opportunities that are available to them.

