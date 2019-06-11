Stuart a Festival winner in Aspire Ryde ticket competition

Aspire Ryde‘s newest Patrons Richard and Gioia Minghella-Giddens this week presented two weekend Isle of Wight Festival tickets to the lucky winner, Stuart Southwell.
As you can see from the photo, Stuart arrived dressed ready for a fun weekend at Festival.
Raised nearly £5,000
The tickets were kindly donated directly from Isle of Wight Festival and, combined with a group of people who are diving out of a plane above the Island on Wednesday (12th), has helped Aspire Ryde to raise nearly £5,000.
Find out more about the work of Aspire Ryde by visiting their Website or Facebook Page.
Tuesday, 11th June, 2019 6:12pm
By Sally Perry
