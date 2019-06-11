Stuart a Festival winner in Aspire Ryde ticket competition

Stuart Southwell won two weekend Isle of Wight Festival tickets in the Aspire Ryde ticket draw.

richard, stuart and gioia

Aspire Ryde‘s newest Patrons Richard and Gioia Minghella-Giddens this week presented two weekend Isle of Wight Festival tickets to the lucky winner, Stuart Southwell.

As you can see from the photo, Stuart arrived dressed ready for a fun weekend at Festival.

Raised nearly £5,000
The tickets were kindly donated directly from Isle of Wight Festival and, combined with a group of people who are diving out of a plane above the Island on Wednesday (12th), has helped Aspire Ryde to raise nearly £5,000.

