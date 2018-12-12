Stuck for Christmas presents? Serendipity can help with jewellery gift ideas

If you’ve been looking for that special Christmas present for a loved one, but have found yourself stumped on what to get (or you haven’t even started yet!), let Isle of Wight’s Serendipity Diamonds help you.

You don’t have to travel all the way to Hatton Garden for something special, based on the High Street in Ryde, Mark Johnson and his experienced team can guide you through their range of Christmas gift ideas.

They’ve put together a unique collection of ready-made diamond jewellery – perfect for last minute Christmas purchases.

Imagine the look on the face of your loved one if you treated them to a pair of Rosabella diamond stud earrings (pictured above). Available in a range of carat weights, this modern stud earring design is both simple and stylish, set with a matching pair of round brilliant cut diamonds, set into 18ct White Gold.

Or perhaps the Trilogy diamond drop earrings and pendant (pictured above) – which offer a free-moving dazzling display of diamonds crafted in 18ct White Gold – will surprise your loved one.

Opening the box with the Starla earrings (pictured above) will make a perfect surprise and will be cherished for a lifetime.

Since all items are in stock at Serendipity’s Ryde showroom, you can go in and choose the gift yourself, or they can have the item sent to you directly by secure courier.

High standards

Serendipity will ensure your gift is beautifully presented, with sumptuous bespoke packaging to match the high quality of the item.

As you would expect when investing in diamonds, Serendipity work to extremely high standards.

As well as being able to provide reputable diamond-grading certification they have professional membership of prestigious organisations, including The Gemmological Association of Great Britain and The National Association of Jewellers.

Finding Serendipity Diamonds

186 High Street

Ryde

Isle of Wight

PO33 2PN

Phone: (01983) 567 283

Website: Serendipity Diamonds

Our thanks to Serendipity Diamonds for sponsoring for this feature. They and other businesses and organisations taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free.