Remember loved ones at Mountbatten’s Lights of Love service

A special ‘Lights of Love’ service is to be held at the Isle of Wight Crematorium chapel, Whippingham on 14 December, for families and friends to remember loved ones they have lost.

The service, organised by the Isle of Wight Council’s Bereavement team, will be conducted by Mountbatten Hospice’s Chaplain Rosie Deedes at 7pm on Friday 14 December, and will include the lighting of candles to commemorate loved ones, at what can be a difficult time of year.

Mulled wine and mince pies

Wight Harmony will be singing before and during the service. This will be followed by mulled wine and mince pies before the outside Christmas tree lights are turned on.

Everyone is welcome to attend and any donations received will be given to the Earl Mountbatten Hospice.

For more details, contact the council’s bereavement services on (01983) 882288.