Isle of Wight NHS not sure how many fax machines they have ATM

Remembering as far back as the weekend can be quite a challenge at the moment what with Brexit deals and the PM fighting for her political future being thrown at us all incessantly over the last few days.

Well, let us refresh you – Health and Social Care Secretary, Matt Hancock, announced that he planned to 1) stop the purchasing of new fax machines as of January 2019, and 2) then rid the NHS of fax machines by 2020, replacing them with the latest thing: email. His catchy phrase, “Axe the Fax”.

Estimate of 8,000 across NHS

It is estimated that over 8,000 of them are in use across the NHS around the country. Richard Kerr, chair of the Royal College of Surgeons Commission on the Future of Surgery, said it was “absurd” that NHS hospital trusts still used fax.

Given how long faxes have been around, it is perhaps understandable that they’re still in use in the Health Service. It’s become ingrained that faxes are used, because no-one has questioned it.

The Isle of Wight picture

OnTheWight got in touch with the Isle of Wight NHS to find out how many fax machines were still in use in St Mary’s and around the other parts of the Trust – Had they already Axed the Fax, or had a way to go?

They came back the next day and said they weren’t sure, but did plan to find out.

“Fax machines are managed by the individual teams that use them in the Trust and at present we do not hold a central register and are unable to say quickly how many are in use within the Trust. “We fully support the Government’s decision to phase out the use of fax machines and our IT department is currently reviewing alternative communication methods to ensure this is achieved across the trust by end of March 2020.”

Image: talllguy under CC BY 2.0