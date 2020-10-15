Student council to plant 600 trees in next five years to reduce carbon footprint

Carisbrooke College students have planted 120 silver birch trees; the first phase in their five-year project to plant at least 600 trees on site.

Last year, the school’s Student Council agreed that they wanted to do something to help fight climate change and reduce the school’s carbon footprint.

Planting 600 new trees

They came up with a plan to plant 120 trees at the start of the school year for the next five years.

The new year seven students each year will learn about the importance of planting more trees in the world and the total number of trees planted will eventually represent the 600 children in the school’s population.

Absorbing 60 tonnes of CO2

As trees grow, they absorb and store the carbon dioxide emissions that are driving global warming.

The 600 trees at the school will absorb approximately 60 tonnes of CO2! The 120 silver birch trees have been planted at the front of the school to form “Carisbrooke Copse”.

Not only are the trees generally good for the environment, they enhance the area’s natural aesthetics, benefiting everyone in the local community.

News shared by Gemma on behalf of Carisbrooke College. Ed