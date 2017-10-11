Student seriously injured after ‘fall from a height’ at Isle of Wight school

Our thoughts are with a female student from Cowes Enterprise College who is receiving treatment for serious injuries after falling from a height at the school today (Wednesday).

Isle of Wight Ambulance Service, Police and the Air Ambulance were called to the school at lunchtime.

Police say officers remain on scene at this time, but the circumstances are not being treated as suspicious. The teenager’s injuries are not life threatening.

Show respect pupil and school’s privacy

Rachel Kitley, Principal of Cowes Enterprise College, said:

“One of our students is being treated in hospital for injuries that are serious but not considered life-threatening, after a fall today. “Our thoughts are with her, her family and friends. “As an Academy we are providing every help we can for our students and staff, including making professional counselling available. “We would ask that the family’s and the school’s privacy is respected.”

Our thoughts are with the pupil and her family and we wish her a speedy recovery.

Location map

View the location of this story.