Tailored support for unpaid carers on the Isle of Wight launched

A new community support service delivered by Carers Isle of Wight will help meet the needs of unpaid carers on the Island.

The service has been designed by Island carers for Island carers in partnership with the Isle of Wight Council, and follows a consultation last year.

Tailored support for carers

Available from tomorrow (Saturday), it will offer tailored support to best meet the needs and aspirations of carers, enabling them to carry on looking after their relatives, friends and neighbours.

Councillor Clare Mosdell, Cabinet member for adult social care, public health and housing needs, said:

“The council has increased its investment in this vital area to improve the lives of those carrying out this vital role. “Carers Isle of Wight is a fantastic charity which has supported unpaid carers for the past 30 years, ensuring they receive the right support and information at the right time.”

Complements the wide range of existing support

Carers Isle of Wight has supported unpaid carers on behalf of the council since 2015.

The new service complements the wide range of existing support provided by the charity from its carers centre and lounge, based at the Riverside Centre, Newport.

As well as providing a safe environment for people to access one-to-one support, help and advice, the charity also offers training, activities and support groups giving carers the opportunity for respite away from their caring role.

Martin: Delighted to have been awarded the contract

Elizabeth Martin, charity manager, said:

“We are delighted to have been awarded the contract and look forward to continuing to support carers across the Island as well as being given the opportunity to continue to develop the service to meet carers’ needs.”

Carers Isle of Wight has been delivering great support for Island people. During a prolonged and traumatic journey with her husband’s Alzheimer’s Disease, Lynette said the charity had “literally been a life-saver for me.”

She said,

“They have provided a brilliant, knowledgeable, empathetic key worker and also an advocate for me. “They have a huge variety of workshops and drop-ins for information, training sessions and ‘Salvation’ respite weekends for those that care. “The whole team are enthusiastic, friendly and totally dedicated, in fact, I don’t know how I would cope without them.”

Wendy: Services “so beneficial”

Wendy, who cares for her husband, is also greatly appreciative of the services available.

She said:

“I find the opportunity to meet other carers and have time out doing something just for me about me so beneficial and enables me to continue in my caring role knowing this support is available to me.”

Three-year commission

The service has been commissioned for three years with the option to extend for a further two years.

It is open Monday to Friday, 10am until 4pm, offering a safe space for any carer to come when they need help or company.

Pre-book to ensure safe space

Currently they are asking carers to pre-book to ensure a safe space is available inline with current social distancing guidelines.

The service will support carers at weekends and out of hours under the new contract and are able to provide digital face-to-face support for those who are vulnerable and unable to access their premises.

For more information, call (01983) 533173 or email [email protected]

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office. Ed

Image: © Patient Care Technician