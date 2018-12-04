Take part in late night Christmas shopping in Ryde and you could win £100

As we hit the festive season our local businesses will be hoping for a prosperous one.

It has been a tough year for the small independents, with extremes in weather (remember the snow in March!), continued competition from online retailers, and now the local threat of increased parking charges throughout the town, our Ryde Business community could do with some Christmas cheer.

Show your support

On 6th December Ryde Business Association is holding a late night shopping event throughout Ryde, with well over 40 businesses open beyond their usual hours.

Shops have come up with lots of discounts, special offers and treats for the evening, giving people that bit of extra time to get present buying done.

Entertainment for all

There will be street entertainment including Vectis Brass band, Mama Rocks Choir, Horse Box Theatre, Huxley Magic, The Grinch and Cindy-Lou, Hoopfinity, Bloodstone Border Morris Dancers and the Shademakers team, adding to the festive spirit.



You can also pop in to the pop-up nativity photobooth at the Victoria Arcade, and for the teens, Ryde’s Youth Hub, Network Ryde (147 High St), is open for year groups 7-11 from 6.15pm-8.15pm, allowing them a chance to wrap presents, make decorations, or just chill with hot chocolate and snacks, whilst you do your shopping.

And there’s more

As part of the Small Business Promotion, 40 shops have signed up to give shoppers the chance to win £100 and other prizes, just by spending locally.

Look out for flyers in participating stores which is running until 9th December or see on Facebook.

Here’s to 2019

Small changes have a great impact when it comes to keeping our towns alive and well. For 2019, why not make a New Years Resolution of dedicating some of your shopping time to your local businesses.

Pledge to get your meat, veg and bread from the High Street shops some of the time, head to the farmers market on a Saturday morning, shop locally first before going online, pop into a shop you haven’t been into before.

You can make the difference to our retailers and your efforts will be appreciated.

Find out more about the late night shopping on Facebook.

