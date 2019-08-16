Tangled spinnaker leads to man overboard emergency during Cowes Week

George shares this latest news on behalf of Cowes RNLI. Ed

A tangled spinnaker turned out to be the least of the problems for the five people crewing a Cowes Week yacht yesterday, resulting in several craft, including Cowes RNLI lifeboat, rushing to its aid.

The spinnaker-tangling occurred aboard a quarter tonner in brisk winds, in the area of Ryde Middle bank. It appeared the yacht had tipped flat onto the sea when a crew member climbed the mast to try to free the recalcitrant sail, resulting in him crashing into the water.

Cowes lifeboat was tasked around 2pm by Coastguards to assist the independent Gosport lifeboat, already on the scene.

With one of a crew member needing medical attention, the now re-righted craft was eventually taken in tow to Shepards Marina, Cowes, by a Cowes Week committee boat; there the yacht was met by Isle of Wight coastguards and ambulance personnel.

The same yacht also needed help in last year’s Cowes Week, when it lost its rudder.

Image: © With kind permission of Nick Edwards