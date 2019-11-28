Teenager left with serious injuries following Brading collision: Appeal for witnesses

Hampshire Constabulary are appealing for information after a serious injury collision in Brading at about 7.20am on Thursday 28th November.

Police were called to the A3055 New Road after a Mazda was involved in a collision with a 14-year-old pedestrian crossing the road just north of the B3395 Sandown Road.

The boy was taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious injuries.

Investigation launched

One lane of the road was closed for about five hours while officers from the Roads Policing Unit began their investigation into the collision.

Get in touch

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to call on 101 quoting 44190428146.

Image: West Midlands Police under CC BY 2.0