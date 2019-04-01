Join Goodvibes House Party and help raise money for youth project

Ian shares details of this upcoming charity event. Ed

A new club night for the over 25s starts at the end of April, aimed squarely at the clubbing generation from a bygone era.

The Goodvibes House Party launches at The Black Sheep Club Lounge on the 27th April promising stonking sounds from the 90s and Noughties. The man behind it is veteran club DJ, Ian ‘Knocka’ Dore so there is no doubting it will be a belter.

A stellar career

Ian enjoyed a stellar career as full time club DJ after leaving the Army and creating such behemoth nights as Dynamite and Casualty.

Many will also remember his residencies at Woodys and Temptation, plus guest spots at Slinky, Progress, Ministry of Sound and touring with Miss Money Penny’s. Throw in seven appearances at Bestival and you know you are in good hands.

Having a giggle and throwing some dodgy shapes

Ian said,

“For some time now, some like-minded friends and I have been mulling this over. We’ve got great records to play but nowhere to play them. “It’s not about wanting to reinvent or relive the past, been there, done that and very good fun it was to. You have to know when to call it a day and I stopped spinning in clubs in 2010. I’d been going at it full tilt since 1990! “This is about having a giggle with friends and throwing some dodgy shapes on the dance floor to some top quality dance music.”

What over 25s want

A recent online survey returned some interesting observations that an over 25s night was wanted. One with an older styled selection of music, a dress code and a happy atmosphere, in a location that was fun, funky and friendly.

Ian Dore and DJ Lisa Pin Up

Up first

Some of the finest guest DJs are on rotation as well as showcasing some new, up and coming Island talent. DJ Star one of the Island’s favourite female spinners kicks off proceedings having enjoyed sets in Ibiza and on the Island shores at The Balcony amongst other venues.

Newcomer DJ Phathead takes his first time on the decks with what promises to be an Ibizan styled set of funky floorfillers.

Come and have a go

Ian went on to say,

“The hardest thing for a new DJ is to get club experience so we have created an opportunity. One of the key things is being able to play the room as well as the music. You’re mixing emotions as well as large ones. If anyone aged between 18 and 30 wants to have a crack, get in touch and we’ll give you a helping hand and you can become part of it.”

Youth Radio Rocks

The night also supports the Youth Radio station, Youth Radio Rocks.

A not for profit entity that gives young people and like-minded individuals the opportunity to take part in DJing and Radio broadcast. 100% of proceeds go straight to them for the purchase of new kit and training materials.

A bit of 90s nostalgia

Ian said,

“It’s not about the masses, more for the minority that appreciate making an effort with their togs, love a good hands in the air anthem, geared firmly towards a more mature clubber on a night

where you can really let your hair down. We were so fortunate to be part of the greatest era clubbing has offered and so it’s very much a bit of 90s nostalgia.”

For the chance to win FREE entry you can subscribe to the Goodvibes Guestlist at the Website.

Tickets are on sale via the website now, with limited numbers. For more info check out: