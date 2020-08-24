The Great Tour cyclists heading back to Ryde next week

On Saturday 4th July, Hugh Roberts and Robin Young set off from Ryde, Isle of Wight on ‘The Great Tour’ — a 6,700km 64-day ride around Britain raising money for charities.

Now over halfway through its 64-day journey around the British coast, the tour is on course to finish back at Ryde on Saturday 5th September.

Roberts: Absolute freedom and satisfaction

Commenting on The Great Tour so far, Hugh Roberts said,

“Having completed over half of our circumnavigation I’m reminded of the sense of absolute freedom and satisfaction that you get from riding along our unsurpassable richly varied coastlines. “It’s been brought home to me even more because following a minor crash, I missed a few days riding as I was incapable of holding the handle bars securely due to my injury, so I’ve had to follow the riders in the support vehicles and lend my support to Robin. “I am pleased to say I’m now back on the bike and re-joined my friends to complete the rest of this cycling odyssey which I hope thousands more people will be able to enjoy in years to come.”

Robin Young (left) and Hugh Roberts (right) at Scarborough during The Great Tour

In addition to daily updates via The Great Tour on Twitter and Facebook you can follow Robin’s updates from each day of The Great Tour via his Instagram page.

Why the Great Tour?

Inspired by The Great Tour event that took place in 2010 and 2015, SweetSpot Founder and Managing Director Hugh Roberts, and long-time friend Robin Young, are using the ride to fill the gap between when the Women’s Tour and Tour of Britain professional cycle races should have taken place, had they not been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year’s ride aims to help create an annual fundraising ride around a recognised and waymarked cycle route around the whole coastline of Britain from 2021 onwards.

From 2021 the Great Tour ride will be the fundraising flagship of The Great Tour, for which charitable status is being sought. This annual event will raise money to support projects or charities in community, health and environmental sectors – all of which are consistent with the Great Tour’s ethos.

Find out more

More information about The Great Tour can be found on the Website and you can find out more and donate via the Just Giving page here.

