The iconic East Cowes Umbrella Tree saga moves on a stage

Further to the ongoing issue to try to save the iconic Umbrella Tree in East Cowes, Bev and Chris from the Friends of the Umbrella Tree have shared this update. Ed

The structural engineer from the Friends spoke with the Island Roads structural engineer and between them came up with a proposal to protect the tree that would have cost in the region of £5,000.

Having heard this we called Island Roads and spoke to Ian Hudson – who is the Island Roads structural engineer – he has put in the picture. The plan he submitted (approx. £5,000) was only a suggestion and is not a requirement.

Report needed to verify current frame safe

He has told us that provided we can prove via an independent structural engineer that the current frame is safe enough to hold the tree and that it can be made safer if necessary, then we can build from it in some way.

It will need thorough plans drawn up etc and Island Roads would then have to accept it if the design is proved to meet health and safety standards.

Avoiding massive excavation

We have spoken to Kevin at the Forge, Whippingham who will be building it and they will liaise with the structural engineer once we have located one to draw up plans etc and advise the forge.

This will obviously be expensive, but at least we hope to avoid massive excavation work and all that it entails, also avoiding damage to the tree roots.

Need all the help we can get

It seems that things are now moving ahead again and the GoFundMe page is doing well.

We will need all the help we can get to fund this project to save our lovely tree which means so much to the people of East Cowes as their very generous donations are proving.

Thank you to everyone from Friends of the Umbrella Tree.

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview