The increases on your Isle of Wight council tax bill explained

During to lead up to budget setting meeting at the Isle of Wight council, Islanders would have read about a proposed 4.99 per cent increase to their council tax bill.

Island households should have now received their council tax bill for 2021-22. Some have raised concerns about the total percentage increase being more than 4.99 per cent. In some cases Islanders have seen increases of seven or eight per cent.

IWC portion only

The 4.99 per cent increase relates only to the portion of council tax that goes directly to Isle of Wight council.

Three per cent of that figure is ringfenced for Adult Social Care and the remaining 1.99 per cent is the base increase designed to help raise revenue as the IWC see a reduction in support from the Government.

Town, parish and community councils

In addition to the amount collected for IWC (the bulk), you’ll also see details of your own Town, parish and community council’s precept.

These vary across the Island, some areas will see a larger increase than others depending on what services they plan to take on or provide in the coming year.

Police and Fire Service precepts

Also included on your council tax bill is the annual increase for the Police authority.

The Police and Crime Commissioner, Michael Lane, announced earlier in the year he was increasing this by the equivalent of £15 per annum for band D households. This constituted a 7.1 per cent increase.

In addition, you’ll also find broken down on your council tax bill a payment for Hants & IOW Fire Authority.

This increased by two per cent for Band D households.

Image: StellrWeb under CC BY 2.0