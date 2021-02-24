4.99 per cent council tax rise confirmed as Isle of Wight council vote through budget

At tonight’s (Wednesday) Isle of Wight council budget meeting, after hearing the presentations from the ruling Conservatives, Independent Labour, Liberal Democrats and Island Independents, members voted on proposals for next year’s budget.

All alternative budgets were debated and voted on as follows:

LibDem amendment

Yes – 10 – Opposition Cllrs

No – 26 – All Conservative Cllrs, plus Cllrs Brodie (Ind Lab), Stephens (Ind Mem Grp), Murwill (Ind) and Perks (Ind)

Abstain – 2 – Cllrs Jones-Evans (Ind) and Love (Ind)

Motion fell

Ind Labour amendment

Yes – 16 – Opposition Cllrs and Cllr Price (Con)

No – 21 – All Conservative Cllrs plus Cllr Fuller (Island Indie)

Abstain – 1 Kilpatrick (Con)

Motion fell

Island Indie amendment

Yes – 11- Opposition Cllrs

No – 26 – All Conservative Cllrs plus Cllrs Brodie, Stephens, Murwill and Perks

Abstain – 1 – Cllrs Jones-Evans (Ind)

Motion fell

Conservative vote

Yes – 24 All Conservative Cllrs, plus Cllrs Murwill and Perks

No – 14 – Opposition

Ab – 0

Motion passed

