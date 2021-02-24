4.99 per cent council tax rise confirmed as Isle of Wight council vote through budget

A range of alternative budgets were put forward, only one of which proposed only a 1.99 per cent council tax rise. Details within

Read and contribute to the 3 readers' comments ↓

Calculator and coins

At tonight’s (Wednesday) Isle of Wight council budget meeting, after hearing the presentations from the ruling Conservatives, Independent Labour, Liberal Democrats and Island Independents, members voted on proposals for next year’s budget.

All alternative budgets were debated and voted on as follows:

LibDem amendment
Yes – 10 – Opposition Cllrs
No – 26 – All Conservative Cllrs, plus Cllrs Brodie (Ind Lab), Stephens (Ind Mem Grp), Murwill (Ind) and Perks (Ind)
Abstain – 2 – Cllrs Jones-Evans (Ind) and Love (Ind)
Motion fell

Ind Labour amendment
Yes – 16 – Opposition Cllrs and Cllr Price (Con)
No – 21 – All Conservative Cllrs plus Cllr Fuller (Island Indie)
Abstain – 1 Kilpatrick (Con)
Motion fell

Island Indie amendment
Yes – 11- Opposition Cllrs
No – 26 – All Conservative Cllrs plus Cllrs Brodie, Stephens, Murwill and Perks
Abstain – 1 – Cllrs Jones-Evans (Ind)
Motion fell

Conservative vote
Yes – 24 All Conservative Cllrs, plus Cllrs Murwill and Perks
No – 14 – Opposition
Ab – 0
Motion passed

Image: Images Money under CC BY 2.0

Wednesday, 24th February, 2021 8:29pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2ohy

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

3 Comments on "4.99 per cent council tax rise confirmed as Isle of Wight council vote through budget"

newest oldest most voted
chausettes

Hardly a surprise. Dave Stewart is an ex-copper who now leads a band of daylight robbers.

Vote Up4-1Vote Down
24, February 2021 8:40 pm
andy

What a total disgrace these 24 Conservative Councillors are to the island community. I very much hope we can cleanse the island of these vermin in our forthcoming May Council Election.

Vote Up30Vote Down
24, February 2021 9:27 pm
Geoff Brodie
Every Tory voted in favour of the 4.99% though to be entirely fair to Cllr Matt Price (Fairlee & Whippingham) he first voted for my defeated attempt to get a 1.99% increase. Also the two former and estranged Tories Cllrs Murwill (Bembridge) and Perks (Ventnor & St Lawrence) voted in favour. Only Cllr Ian Stephens (Ryde West) and I (Pan & Barton) consistently voted against the 4.99%… Read more »
Vote Up20Vote Down
24, February 2021 9:40 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*