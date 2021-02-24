4.99 per cent council tax rise confirmed as Isle of Wight council vote through budget

At tonight’s (Wednesday) Isle of Wight council budget meeting, after hearing the presentations from the ruling Conservatives, Independent Labour, Liberal Democrats and Island Independents, members voted on proposals for next year’s budget.
All alternative budgets were debated and voted on as follows:
LibDem amendment
Yes – 10 – Opposition Cllrs
No – 26 – All Conservative Cllrs, plus Cllrs Brodie (Ind Lab), Stephens (Ind Mem Grp), Murwill (Ind) and Perks (Ind)
Abstain – 2 – Cllrs Jones-Evans (Ind) and Love (Ind)
Motion fell
Ind Labour amendment
Yes – 16 – Opposition Cllrs and Cllr Price (Con)
No – 21 – All Conservative Cllrs plus Cllr Fuller (Island Indie)
Abstain – 1 Kilpatrick (Con)
Motion fell
Island Indie amendment
Yes – 11- Opposition Cllrs
No – 26 – All Conservative Cllrs plus Cllrs Brodie, Stephens, Murwill and Perks
Abstain – 1 – Cllrs Jones-Evans (Ind)
Motion fell
Conservative vote
Yes – 24 All Conservative Cllrs, plus Cllrs Murwill and Perks
No – 14 – Opposition
Ab – 0
Motion passed
Image: Images Money under CC BY 2.0
Wednesday, 24th February, 2021 8:29pm
By Sally Perry
