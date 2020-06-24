The Isle of Wight could become a ‘renewable energy powerhouse’ say Island Labour

News shared by Julian Critchley on behalf of Island Labour. Ed

A Labour-led council on the Isle of Wight would seek to turn the Island into an exporter of renewable energy. There would be no place for oil drilling or fracking on the Island under this plan.

Establish a local energy company

Labour’s Southampton City Council established a local energy company which reduces bills for local residents, while also providing all its energy from renewable sources.

Labour on the Isle of Wight would establish a similar company to reduce residents’ bills.

Critchley: Island could become a renewable energy powerhouse

However, Labour on the Island would go further. Island Labour’s Chair, Julian Critchley, said:

“The Island is blessed with excellent conditions to become a renewable energy powerhouse. We have one of the sunniest climates in the UK, we are surrounded by waters with large tidal ranges, and both onshore and offshore wind power is an as-yet untapped resource. “A Labour-led council would set up a local energy company, as Southampton did. Initially, this would focus on reducing bills for residents. But in the longer term, we would be looking to reinvest returns from that company into renewable energy generation. The Island should be exporting clean energy to the rest of the UK, and Islanders can all benefit from that. “The repeated attempts to drill for oil on the Island are ridiculous. Not only do Islanders not want it, but the world can’t afford it. More to the point, with the renewable options we have which are currently untapped, it’s completely unnecessary.”

Image: Sean B Jack under CC BY 2.0