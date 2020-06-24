The Isle of Wight could become a ‘renewable energy powerhouse’ say Island Labour

Island Labour say the Isle of Wight is “blessed with excellent conditions to become a renewable energy powerhouse”. Details of what they’d do within

News shared by Julian Critchley on behalf of Island Labour. Ed

A Labour-led council on the Isle of Wight would seek to turn the Island into an exporter of renewable energy. There would be no place for oil drilling or fracking on the Island under this plan.

Establish a local energy company
Labour’s Southampton City Council established a local energy company which reduces bills for local residents, while also providing all its energy from renewable sources.

Labour on the Isle of Wight would establish a similar company to reduce residents’ bills.

Critchley: Island could become a renewable energy powerhouse
However, Labour on the Island would go further. Island Labour’s Chair, Julian Critchley, said:

“The Island is blessed with excellent conditions to become a renewable energy powerhouse. We have one of the sunniest climates in the UK, we are surrounded by waters with large tidal ranges, and both onshore and offshore wind power is an as-yet untapped resource.

“A Labour-led council would set up a local energy company, as Southampton did. Initially, this would focus on reducing bills for residents. But in the longer term, we would be looking to reinvest returns from that company into renewable energy generation. The Island should be exporting clean energy to the rest of the UK, and Islanders can all benefit from that.

“The repeated attempts to drill for oil on the Island are ridiculous. Not only do Islanders not want it, but the world can’t afford it. More to the point, with the renewable options we have which are currently untapped, it’s completely unnecessary.”

Wednesday, 24th June, 2020

3 Comments

Colin
Someone correct me if I am wrong, but the Southampton scheme is a tie-in with Nottingham City Council(also Labour controlled). Robin Hood Energy is last heard to be losing millions in a very competitive energy market propped up by loans from Nottingham City council. Bristol energy suffers a similar fate. There was a similar attempt by Portsmouth City council to set up an energy scheme which lost… Read more »
24, June 2020 11:04 am
Colin

quote from article; ” we are surrounded by waters with large tidal ranges”.

No we are not. St Catherines doesn’t meet the basic criteria. Have you looked at why the Meygen project in Scotland has stalled? Currently touting for a multi million pound investment “partner” for the next stage… Millions already sunk into the scheme to get it up and running?

24, June 2020 11:19 am
Geoff Brodie

‘A Labour led Council’! Critchley and his personal cohort continue to be delusional. Labour has to work with others to displace the Tories.

24, June 2020 10:45 am

