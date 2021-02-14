The Ryde vaccination hub moves after building renovated for purpose

The vaccination hub in the Westridge Centre in Ryde has moved just metres away to a new and improved location in the former Waltzing Waters part of the building.

NHS Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group and the North East Locality Primary Care Network (PCN) in partnership with the Isle of Wight Council have worked together to quickly bring the site online.

Renovated to clinically safe and efficient environment

The former Waltzing Waters building has been completely renovated to provide people with a clinically safe and efficient environment in which they can receive their Covid-19 vaccination.

The new location officially opened on Thursday and is vaccinating people here, with the former site in the learning centre, now closed for vaccinations.

Hesse: Humbling to see how people come together

Dr Jo Hesse is a GP and North East Locality PCN clinical director, which covers Tower House Surgery, The Esplanade Surgery, Argyll House Surgery, East Cowes Medical Centre, St Helen’s Surgery, and Medina Healthcare, is pleased with the new site.

She said,

“Moving into the former Waltzing Waters site is great news for us as we have a newly-furnished hub to work from which is bigger than our previous site. “This further helps us to vaccinate as many people as we can and ensure we continue to vaccinate people with in a safe and efficient way. “I am tremendously grateful to all my NHS colleagues, local authority colleagues and all those involved in setting this up so quickly. “As with the rest of this vaccination programme, it’s always humbling to see how people come together and unite to get things moving as quickly as possible.”

What’s been changed

The renovations at the site, which were carried out by Isle of Wight Council, include various repairs that were required, plus installation of new heating, CCTV, an alarm system, new hygienic flooring and wall lining and painting. In addition there is provision of staff areas, works outside to ensure that people can more safely access the site and upgrades to the carpark lighting.

The GP-led vaccination services are focused on delivering the vaccine to those aged 80 and over, 70 and over and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable.

Hesse: Continue with measures

Dr Hesse added,

“This work has been going extremely well and we aren’t far off from vaccinating all our patients that fall under the first four eligible government cohorts – that is over 80s, care home workers and residents, over 70s and those on the clinically extremely vulnerable list. “Of course we would like to remind people that having the vaccination should not mean we can be complacent with doing all we can to slow down the spread of the virus “Whether you have had the vaccination or not, you must still wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds, wear a face covering and maintain social distancing.”

News shared by Priya on behalf of Isle of Wight CCG. Ed