There were no new Isle of Wight Coronavirus deaths for one week in June

A week in June saw no new Coronavirus-related deaths on the Isle of Wight.

Figures released today, by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), show in the week between the 5th and 12th of June, no new deaths were registered on the Island where Covid-19 was mentioned on a death certificate.

First recorded week without any deaths

This is the first recorded week where no Coronavirus related deaths happened in hospital, a care home, hospice, at home, or any other place since the virus started spreading on the Island.

The first recorded death from Coronavirus came 12 weeks ago, in March, according to the ONS figures.

ONS data has a nine-day delay, however, showing statistics until 12th June.

Three more have since died

Since 12th June, figures from NHS England show three more people have died in St Mary’s Hospital, in Newport, bringing the total to 39.

On the Island, 82 people have died from the virus: At home (3); in hospital (39); in Isle of Wight care homes (39); and in the hospice (1).

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: _airrun under CC BY 2.0