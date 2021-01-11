Three year groups self isolating in one primary school due to Covid-19 outbreak

Three year groups at an Isle of Wight primary school are having to self isolate after three individuals in the school community tested positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19).

As with other schools across the Island, St Blasius Shanklin C of E Primary Academy has been open for the vulnerable children, as well as the children of keyworkers.

Three year groups affected

A spokesperson for the school told News OnTheWight,

“Following three individuals testing positive for Covid-19 and close consultation with Public Health England and the Department for Education, children in Years 3, 4 and 5 and associated staff members have been identified as needing to self-isolate as a precautionary measure, with a return date of Monday 18th January. “All of those who need to self-isolate have been informed.”

School safe for other pupils

They went on to add,

“The school remains safe and open for all other children and staff in-line with current partial closure measures, where only vulnerable children and those who have parents who are critical workers have been allocated a place.”

The school say that maintaining the education of these children is an absolute priority and that they will receive high quality home learning throughout this period.

Mobley: Committed to health, safety and wellbeing

Nicki Mobley, Principal, states,

“We remain absolutely committed to the health, safety and wellbeing of our academy community and we will carry on working closely with Public Health England to ensure we are taking all the necessary precautions.”

Image: Volodymyr Hryshchenko under CC BY 2.0