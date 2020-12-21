Tier 3 and 4 visitors: We asked each IW ferry company what they were doing to detect and stop them

Given the move by the UK Government to add another level to the Covid-19 Tier system (putting Portsmouth and London in Tier 4) and concern from many Islanders about visitors still arriving on the Isle of Wight, News OnTheWight put some questions to the cross-Solent ferry companies this morning.

We enquired as to whether the companies were:

Asking passengers why they were travelling

What tier they were travelling from

Taking steps to stop people travelling from Tiers 3 and 4

Checking passengers were only staying for one night when visiting a support bubble

Hovertravel

Hovertravel chose not to answer the questions, but instead referred us back their earlier statement and added,

“As stated publicly by the Isle of Wight Council, none of the ferry companies, including Hovertravel, ‘have the ability to enforce the no travel rule’.”

News OnTheWight went back to their press officer and asked for the questions to be answered. At time of publishing, we’d not heard back from them.

Red Funnel

Red Funnel gave the most comprehensive response, telling News OnTheWight they were not in a legal position to ask customers why they were travelling.

A spokesperson for Red Funnel said,

“Although we continue to operate in Tiers 1 and 2, we are continuing to do all we can to support the government’s advice, reinforcing the message that people must refer to the local restriction tier guide before planning travel to the Isle of Wight. “Residents of areas currently classed as Tier 3 or Tier 4, should not travel to the Isle of Wight for leisure trips or nonessential reasons at this time. Similarly, people should not travel to Tier 4 areas from other tiers (including the Isle of Wight) unless it is for essential reasons. “These messages are being reinforced within our communications, around our terminals, on our website and on social media. “As we operate a lifeline service, Red Funnel is not in a legal position to question customers’ reasons for travel and nor has the government advised the screening of travelers by operators. We are doing everything we can to discourage those who should not be travelling.”

The spokesperson went on to say,

“Abiding by the new travel restrictions remains an individual, civic responsibility, and we trust customers to act with integrity and in accordance with the law. “We have already seen large numbers of cancellation and postponed booking requests from customers for this period.”

Wightlink

A spokesperson for Wightlink told News OnTheWight,

“In common with other transport operators on the Solent and elsewhere, Wightlink is not asking its customers where they have come from or where they are travelling to. “Many people crossing the Solent come from areas that are not in Tier 4 and/or are travelling for essential reasons permitted by the Government such as work, education and caring responsibilities.”

As with the other operators, Wightlink say they are reminding customers of the restrictions, adding,

“Wightlink outlines the current restrictions to customers when they book and there are full details of its measures to stop the spread of Coronavirus on the company’s Website. “Wightlink has also contacted regular customers to explain the updated regulations, discourage travel and to offer them the opportunity to change their booking at no charge.”

