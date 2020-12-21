Police say they will not prevent people travelling between tiers

With reports of people fleeing from Tier 4 areas on Saturday prior to the midnight travel ban, there have been calls for ferry terminals to be policed to protect Isle of Wight residents from the new strain of Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, said he’d be “talking to the police and the council about the situation” and urged residents living in areas near us, including Tier 4 Portsmouth, Gosport and Havant, to not visit the Island until restrictions change, unless for essential reasons.

Blythe: We will enforce where blatant breaches are observed

Ahead of the travel ban, Assistant Chief Constable Maggie Blyth said,

“Since the introduction of the tier system earlier this month across England in response to Covid-19 we have seen strong partnership working, such as effective licensed premises management with our colleagues from Isle of Wight Council, to mitigate any issues that could be caused by people travelling between tiers. “As we move into a position from this weekend with parts of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight being covered by four different tiers based on local authority boundaries as opposed to postcodes, I’d like to reassure our communities that our approach will continue to be to engage, explain and encourage people to comply with the regulations in place in their area. We will use common sense and discretion to determine what is reasonable. However we will enforce where blatant breaches are observed.”

Blythe: Everyone must observe the restrictions

She went on to say,

“We will not be preventing people from travelling from one area to another, but are working with ferry operators and partner agencies to ensure that the public is informed about the restrictions in place. Everyone must observe the restrictions from the highest tier that they are travelling from or to at all times. “We will continue to maintain Covid-19 related patrols, as required, in addition to our usual resourcing as we move through the Christmas and New Year period. This is to address any problems that are identified to us and ensure that people are observing the restrictions that are in place at the given time to prevent the spread of the virus.”

Blythe: Urge people to take personal responsibility

The Assistant Chief Constable finished by saying,

“Limiting the spread of infection is everybody’s responsibility, and not just down to the police, and we will continue to work with businesses, government, hospitality owners, local authorities, universities and others. “I’d urge people to take personal responsibility over the next few weeks. Just because you can travel to different areas doesn’t mean that you have to. With the new Tier 4 restrictions in place there are restrictions on leaving home which people should be taking account of. “Please consider this before putting yourself and your loved ones at risk. Think about how essential your journey is before travelling between Tier 1 and Tier 2 and follow the regulations to stay in or outside of Tier 4 area, unless it is for work, health or other exempt reasons. “Clear guidance is being developed for officers policing the regulations.”

Essential travel only

Hovertravel reminds all customers that they can travel only for the following reasons:

for work

for education

to access voluntary, charitable or youth services

because of caring responsibilities

for moving home

to visit your support bubble

for a medical appointment or treatment

If customers are travelling for medical appointments and would like some additional help during their journey, they can ask any member of staff about the HoverCare assistance.

Image: Nick Fewings under CC BY 2.0