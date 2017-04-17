Time-lapse Isle of Wight (night and day)

We all know just how beautiful the Isle of Wight is. Whether coast or countryside, we’re very lucky to be surrounded by natural beauty.

We never tire of others sharing their photos and videos of the wonderful landscapes the Island has to offer. This bank holiday we have two great time-lapse videos to share.

Isle of Wight time-lapse

Jamie Russell of Island Visions Photography is someone who regularly shares his stunning photos with our Facebook Page.

This weekend, he’s compiled a series of time-lapse videos taken across the Isle of Wight over the past year.

Sit back and enjoy his devastatingly beautiful work.

Moon rising over Bembridge

Margaret Smith of Twilight Wight Photography has also been very generous over the years, sharing her work with our Facebook followers. This weekend she shares a time lapse video of the moon rising behind the Bembridge lifeboat station. It’s incredibly beautiful to watch.

Margaret says,

“This is 198 images put together. It was taken on training night, so you can see the lights being turned on in the Station which adds to it.”

Image: © Island Visions Photography