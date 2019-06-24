Transatlantic Yachts to set off from Newport, USA for Cowes tomorrow

Suzanne and Alan share this latest sailing news. Ed

With just a day to go before the start of this year’s running of the classic Transatlantic Yacht Race things are very busy in Newport, Rhode Island US with competitors preparing for the start.

Setting off on Tuesday 25th June the (at present) 14 yachts will battle it out across ‘The Pond’ before their arrival in Cowes.

Will it be a record-breaking race?

It will be interesting to see if the present race record time of 6d:22h:08m:02s which was set by George David’s maxi Rambler 100 during the 2011 race can be bettered.

A gate has been established at the Lizard to preserve the Newport, RI – Lizard Point Record. This will be created in accordance with the terms of the record maintained by the World Sailing Speed Record Council. The record from Newport to the Lizard is approximately 2976 nm and after completing this the yachts sail on to Cowes.

Wizard a favourite

A clear favourite for overall honours and possibly line honours in the upcoming race is Wizard (pictured), the boat of brothers David and Peter Askew. The canting-keel VO70 will take the starting line with a widely experienced professional crew and a pedigree that is rooted in winning.

Wizard comes into this race as one of the most successful offshore racers in the past few years. After purchasing the yacht in 2017, the Askew brothers have won class and/or overall honours in the Rolex Sydney Hobart Race, the Newport Bermuda Race and the Caribbean 600.

Following Wizard’s arrival in Cowes the Askew brothers and their crew will be planning for another challenge The Rolex Fastnet Race which departs from Cowes on Saturday 3rd August.

Transatlantic Race

The 2019 edition of the Transatlantic Race begins on 25th June, with 14 yachts set to cross the start line off Newport’s scenic Castle Hill Lighthouse.

This race is organised jointly by the Royal Yacht Squadron, Cowes, New York Yacht Club, Royal Ocean Racing Club and Storm Trysail Club, and is a direct descendant of the first great transatlantic ocean race in December 1866.

The 2019 edition will be the 31st transatlantic race organised by the New York Yacht Club, and it remains one of the sport’s most enticing challenges.