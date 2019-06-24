Isle of Wight Conservative Association snag Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt for leadership talk

As first disclosed in OnTheWight’s conversation with Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely last week, the remaining two candidates for the leadership of the Conservative Party will be visiting the Isle of Wight.

Both Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson will be speaking at the same event on the 27 June at an as yet undisclosed location. They will separately address the audience, then take questions.

Limited tickets

Tickets will only be made available to paid up members of the Conservative Party. Priority will be given to those who have been members of the Isle of Wight Conservative Association for three months or more (and therefore entitled to vote in the leadership contest).

Tickets are priced at £15 each, including a light buffett and cakes.