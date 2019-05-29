Tributes paid to former Isle of Wight councillor, ‘a relentless champion for the Lake community’

Tributes have been paid to the man in his 70s who was found dead in a wooded area in Lake on Monday.

Named locally as Gerry White, the Lake Parish Councillor, former Isle of Wight councillor and owner of The Stag Inn, was well known in the area.

Gerry “contributed much to the village”

Michael Taplin, the clerk of Lake Parish Council, shared this tribute to the parish councillor,

“Lake Parish Council was shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden death of Gerry White, a former Lake Parish Councillor, Chairman of the Parish Council in 2016-17, and an Isle of Wight councillor representing Lake. “Gerry contributed much to the village, both as a councillor, and an entrepreneur, and was also a stalwart in the local Rotary. “The Parish Council offers its condolences to his wife, Lee, and other members of his family.”



Pugh: “A relentless champion for the Lake community”

David Pugh, Chairman of the Isle of Wight Conservative Association said:

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Gerry White. Having gained the Lake North ward for the Conservatives in 2009, he was a relentless champion for the Lake community. Gerry always made clear that Lake was his sole priority and he continually pushed for improvements to the area. “He persuaded our Conservative administration to extend free car parking in Lake, and he successfully secured the routing of a community bus service to serve the village. “I am also aware of how Gerry worked diligently as a parish councillor over more recent years, and his contribution to the local area is widely recognised. “Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”

Ward: “A strong supporter of our local branch”

Mr White had served as a Conservative councillor, but switched to UKIP for the 2017 Isle of Wight council elections. He recently returned to the Island Conservatives.

Cllr Ian Ward, Chairman of Sandown and Lake Conservative Branch added:

“We were pleased to welcome Gerry back into Conservative membership last year, and since then he had once again been a strong supporter of our local branch. Over a number of years he helped us raise funds, including through hosting events in his venues. “He was also well known for his generous charity work with Sandown Rotary, where I know he helped secure considerable funds for local good causes. “We will miss him greatly, and extend our condolences to his family and friends as they mourn his passing.”

Murder investigation ongoing

Police have launched a murder investigation and we’ll update once we have more information.

A man in his 60s from Sandown was arrested on Monday and remains in police custody today (Wednesday).

Image: Flower’s Lover under CC BY 2.0